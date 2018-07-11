Abrasive Trump demands allies double Nato spending

July 11th, 2018 Americas, Europe, World 21 comments

Abrasive Trump demands allies double Nato spending

Trump, who allies hope will sign off on a summit deal to step up the West's deterrence of Russia, will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Wednesday

 

By Jeff Mason, Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott

US President Donald Trump accused Germany on Wednesday of being a “captive” of Russia due to its energy reliance in a startling outburst before a Nato summit where he pressed allies to more than double spending on their own defence.

Having lambasted Nato members for letting US taxpayers pay to keep them safe from Russia by failing to spend a target two per cent of national income on defence, Trump told fellow leaders he would prefer a target of four per cent of GDP – similar to US levels – according to U.S. and foreign officials.

That would represent a massive upheaval of budgetary priorities in Europe where Germany and many others have pledged only to reach two percent by 2030. Asked to confirm Trump’s proposal, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg did not give a direct answer but said the aim first was to reach two per cent.

A White House official said four per cent was not a formal proposal. US defence spending in 2017 was 3.6 per cent of GDP.

Leaders formally reiterated their “unwavering commitment” to raising spending and to better share the costs of joint defence.

Before the other leaders gathered, Trump told Stoltenberg that Germany was wrong to support an $11-billion Baltic Sea pipeline to import even more Russian gas while being slow to meet targets for Nato spending to protect against Russia.

“We’re supposed to be guarding against Russia and Germany goes out and pays billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia,” Trump said in the presence of reporters.

Trump appeared to substantially overstate German reliance on Russian energy and to imply Berlin was funding a pipeline which German Chancellor Angela Merkel says is a commercial venture.

She hit back at Trump’s remark that “Germany is totally controlled by Russia” through gas imports by contrasting her own experience of growing up in Soviet-controlled East Germany with the sovereign, united Germany now playing a major role in Nato.

MAKING PEACE

Trump and Merkel later held businesslike talks on the sidelines. Trump said he had a “very, very good relationship” with Merkel, who described the two as “good partners”.

A source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump had voiced his “personal attachment” to Europe and gave “rather positive and constructive messages” to his allies.

“There is no break-up between America and Europe,” the source said after Macron and Trump held “friendly” talks.

But with tensions in the Western alliance smouldering over Trump’s trade tariffs on European steel and his demands for more contributions to ease the burden on US taxpayers, his earlier remarks fuelled concerns among allies for the US role in keeping the peace that has reigned since World War Two.

Baltic leaders fearful of any repeat of Russia’s annexation of Crimea called for unity as they arrived at the summit, while Slovak President Andre Kiska said his country was “one of the good guys” because he was increasing defence spending.

Those comments underscored the risks to Trump’s strategy by dividing allies between those who spend more on defence and those who do not, such as Belgium, Spain, Italy and Luxembourg, but who contribute with troops to Nato missions.

Nato’s Stoltenberg later told reporters that Trump, who will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, had used “very direct language” but that Nato spending was rising strongly.

After joking that his breakfast with Trump at the US ambassador’s residence had been paid for by the United States, the Nato chief was frank about the impact of Trump’s criticism on the Western allies at a broader level.

“There are disagreements on trade. This is serious. My task is to try to minimise the negative impact on Nato,” he said.

“So far it hasn’t impacted on Nato that much. I cannot guarantee that that will not be the case in the future. The transatlantic bond is not one, there are many ties, some of them have been weakened.”

“CAPTIVE” OF RUSSIA

Trump had said that Germany’s closure of coal and nuclear power plants on environmental grounds had increased its dependence, like much of the rest of Europe, on Russian gas and making it “a captive of Russia”.

“We’re protecting Germany, we’re protecting France, we’re protecting all of these countries. And then numerous of the countries go out and make a pipeline deal with Russia where they’re paying billions of dollars into the coffers of Russia,” he said. “I think that’s very inappropriate.”

He also said: “Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they are getting 60 to 70 per cent of their energy from Russia.” That seemed to misstate German energy use – about 20 per cent of which comes from by oil and gas imports from Russia.

 

  • Enas Einai

    Trump rules….His question comment to the idiot that was trying to justify Germany’s funding of Russia through the gas pipeline was excellent but the stupid Europeans still do not get it. It is almost identical to what a lot of stupid Greek Cypriots are doing. They complain Turkey and the Turks in the occupied area have stolen their properties and want someone to help them get them back but at the same time they do not hesitate to spent their money in the occupied area and fund their enemy.

  • Evergreen

    Trump has a problem with any and every country having something to challenge him.

  • HighTide

    The US keep hundreds of outposts around the world at high cost, irrelevant for most NATO countries’ security. Why they should part finance US hegemony is not logical.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      For all its claims of defending the “free world” America has some very tyrannical and undemocratic friends.
      NATO was created to defend Europe against Soviet aggression as were a host of US led alliances covering the whole world. The fact that NATO today includes such states of dubious democratic qualifications as Poland and Hungary I think it would be unrealistic to expect the west European democracies to sacrifice blood and treasure to go to their defence.

    • oratis

      Exactly Germany should pull out of NATO and do as it pleases and what’s best for Germany, wonder what the Americans and their poodles the British would think of that?

    • Plasma Dawn

      NATO does not finance US bases around the world.

      • HighTide

        Trump wants them to. The high military expense of the US to keep their foreign posts going could be reduced if NATO partners would pitch in more as requested by Trump.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I’d love to see the reaction of most of Germany’s neighbours, especially France and Poland, if Merkel decided to arm Germany “to the teeth” just to satisfy Trump’s regularly stupid outpourings.
    I have a feeling Europeans understand their history far better than Trump and would be best advised to humour him for a couple of days until he goes away and starts the next stage of his world mission to bring about “peace and happiness” to the world.

    • HighTide

      Aside from that, Russia is no threat beyond its previous sphere of influence, certainly not to central Europe. There is no need for an arms race.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Militarists in every country do sit around and try to work out who the most likely threat to their country’s security is going to be next. After WWI the British decided with Germany defeated and neutered by the Treaty of Versailles, France prostrate and Russia in the throes of revolution, that it could only be America.
        I would never discount any country being a threat to any other country.
        I do agree that history and economic necessity discount Russia as a threat to Europe because Russia has always been attacked by European powers and because Russia is more interested in trading rather than fighting Europe.
        I would suggest that Trump’s idiotic policies are the greatest threat to world peace right now and it is for Europe to make it crystal clear to him that if America is not interested in international cooperation on trade, peace, the environment and many other issues that affect us all, then America can stay on its side of the pond and let the rest of us get on with the affairs that concern this planet.
        On the plus side he isn’t going to be around forever, I’ve heard Stormy Daniels has started stripping again to get some cash together to fight her legal case against him.

        • Plasma Dawn

          If the Europeans really wanted for US to stay on its side of the pond, they could exit NATO, ask the US to fold up its European bases and go home, and tell the US to mind its own business. But it’s not a very realistic scenario, is it?

          True, the so-called president Trump isn’t going to be around forever, but until he dies 🙏 or is impeached 🙏 or loses the second term 🙏 or finishes his second term 👎 he can do unimaginable damage that may take generations to undo, if ever.

          • Enas Einai

            Your first paragraph was logical. Your last paragraph you must have hit the bottle.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            You miss my point. I have no problem with the USA and American people and nor does Europe. But as long as this idiot is in the White House Europe and the rest of the world should have as little to do with the US as possible.
            The more they invite him over (UK) and the more he carries out his duties under NATO the more oxygen he is given to publicise his idiotic and divisive politics.
            I think Germany has so far has acted very well not to be riled by his offensive comments. I’m sure in private Merkel will have given him a piece of her mind!

      • Enas Einai

        And what a really naive and dumb statement.

    • oratis

      Who is actually threatening Germany for it to have to arm itself to the teeth? it would be a waste of money.the best thing for it would be to pull out of NATO and stick two fingers up at the Americans and the British.

      • Enas Einai

        What a naive statement.

    • Enas Einai

      Seems to me If France and the rest of Europeans were armed enough 8 decades ago there would have been no need for America to save their asses from Germany and perhaps there would have been no need for NATO. So if the stupid Europeans want security then they should have learned from history and not expect USA to pay again for their freedom.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        You have no idea at all as to what you are talking about in respect of the causes of WWII.
        It was that the Europeans were not armed enough it’s because there was no will to fight Nazism and Fascism. Half of the British and French ruling classes sympathised with Hitler and Mussolini both of whom they saw as bulwarks against Soviet Communism. Far right political parties were in the ascendancy throughout Europe. In fact, there were only about five liberal democracies in the whole world at the time. And the cherry on the cake was American isolationism which basically wanted nothing to do with the rest of the world because Americans were made to believe that the European colonial powers were no better than the Nazis, Fascists and Communists.
        Bit like Trump’s world today, don’t you think?

  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    “We’re supposed to be guarding against Russia ….”

    No you are not, since there is no danger emanating from Russia. You people have whipped up the anti-Russia hysteria to continue your obscene spending on death and destruction, while keeping the people of the vassal EU states beholden under your yoke of economic and political bullying.

    Time to do away with Nato, kick out the Americans and for the Europeans to take charge of their own destiny. All that takes courage, and it is debatable whether the spineless, boot licking EU politicians, led by Frau Merkel, can muster that kind of courage.

    • oratis

      Well said

    • Enas Einai

      Let me see….Uncontrollable influx of refugees from a region that absolutely hate Western civilization, increasing anti immigrant sentiments all over Europe (and justifiably so), refusal to have a meaningful organised defense plan and an ever increasing reliance on Russia for energy and Russia needs to sell so she can survive and you tell me Europe should follow her destiny right in to the Lions lair…Putin that is.

