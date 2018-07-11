Brexit and protests cast shadow over Trump visit to Britain

July 11th, 2018 Britain, FRONT PAGE, World 42 comments

Brexit and protests cast shadow over Trump visit to Britain

As May attempts to unify her party behind her proposals, commentators said Trump meeting Johnson would suggest backing for his view that May's plans would inhibit Britain's ability to forge new free trade deals

Britain on Wednesday geared up for the arrival of Donald Trump just hours after the US president waded into the Brexit crisis gripping Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and portrayed the closest US ally in Europe as a country in turmoil.

Trump lands in Britain on Thursday following a Nato meeting in Brussels where he chided Germany and other European nations for failing to contribute enough to defence spending.

His trip coincides with a tumultuous week for the British prime minister after two senior ministers resigned in protest at her plans for trade with the European Union after Britain leaves next March.

May appears to have seen off an immediate challenge to her leadership from malcontents within her Conservative Party but Trump’s comments ahead of the trip – that Britain was “in somewhat turmoil” and that it was up to the people if she stayed in power – fanned the sense of political crisis.

Trump also said he might speak to former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who quit along with Brexit minister David Davis over May’s plans for a business-friendly Brexit which was only agreed by her cabinet last Friday after two years of wrangling.

As May attempts to unify her party behind her proposals, commentators said Trump meeting Johnson would suggest backing for his view that May’s plans would inhibit Britain’s ability to forge new free trade deals.

Securing a US-UK deal post-Brexit is something both Trump and May’s government have heralded as being a major benefit of leaving the EU.

Trump has long voiced his support for Brexit, saying it was part of a global uprising that ultimately thrust him to power, and he was at his Scottish golf resort the day after Britons voted to leave the EU, saying the outcome was a “great thing”.

On Tuesday, the president described Johnson as a “friend” who had been “very nice to me, very supportive”, even though when Trump suggested in 2015 London had police no-go zones, Johnson, then the capital’s mayor, quipped he feared going to New York because of “the real risk of meeting Donald Trump”.

When asked directly if Trump would meet Johnson, US Ambassador in London Woody Johnson told BBC Radio: “I’m not sure. That’s not on the schedule, but the president makes his own schedule. If the president wants to do something, we’ll make it possible.”

The ambassador added May had shown strong leadership and that the trip would enhance the special relationship between the United States and Britain.

“We’re extremely confident in the ability of the UK to plough through this issue with Brexit and move on,” he said.

“She was the first foreign dignitary to visit the US when he became president. So I think that symbolises how he considers the importance of her leadership in this country right now.”

PROTESTS PLANNED

After he was invited last year, more than 1.86 million people signed a petition saying Trump should not be given a state visit because it could embarrass the queen and thousands of police will also be on duty with large protests expected.

A high metal fence has been erected around the US ambassador’s central London residence where Trump will spend Thursday night and the embassy sent out an alert warning Americans in London to keep a low profile in case protests turned violent.

More than 50,000 people have signed up to demonstrate in London on Friday when protesters intend to fly a large balloon over parliament portraying Trump as an orange, snarling baby although a counter-gathering to welcome him is also planned.

“It’s really kind of irrelevant to what we’re trying to do, and it certainly doesn’t express the opinion of the British people that I’ve met,” Ambassador Johnson said of the balloon.

While the protests are taking place in the British capital, Trump will meet the queen at Windsor Castle where he will be welcomed with a guard of honour before having tea with the 92-year-old monarch.

Print Friendly
  • jobanana

    What are they actually protesting about? The visit of the president of their closest ally? I don’t get all the hate being spewed around by the left.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      The very fact you think it’s only the “left” that is protesting shows you have no idea what many British citizens find offensive about Trump, and you have no idea at all as what is meant by the “left”.

    • Banjo

      A large number of the protesters will , if you ask them , have no idea why they are protesting either. In the UK we have quite a lot of people that protest for fun.

      There was a large protest in London last week about Brexit , the protesters demanded what they call a “ people’s vote “ but when asked on camera what a people’s vote was , none could answer.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Maybe the “people’s vote protest” news item was edited to pander to people like you.
        Do you know why people are protesting against Trump’s visit?

        • Banjo

          Why are they protesting against Trump ?
          I imagine the reasons vary from “ because he’s doing it “ to for “ shi#s and giggles “ . Some will possibly mention the child refugees, that wall , his funny hair and orange face.
          As it says above , there was petition against him coming here more than a year ago , then you’ll have people like yourself , that criticise his trade tarrifs whilst supporting the EU for the same thing.

          But as I say , if you ask them , the majority of demonstrators will just say “ errrr, ummm “.

          Speaking of orange faces , have you seen Roy Keen.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I’m protesting against him because I find him offensive, a fraud, aliar and pig ignorant about the needs of real people. Bit like you actually!

            • Evergreen

              This up-vote is actually in honor of your last sentence.

            • Banjo

              Blimey , if that’s a reason to protest you’ll make it a full time job. But nothing specific then ?

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Four specifics: five if we include you!
                I suppose you’d see no reason to protest because you see these things as virtues.

                • Banjo

                  I don’t like to judge.

                  Certainly I don’t mind people being offensive if they feel the need ( I talk to you don’t I ) and being pig ignorant doesn’t seem like a necessary characteristic to protest against. As for liar , we’ll he’s a politician now and a businessman before that , so it goes with the territory. The fraud thing though, that’s a bit of a worry , although there’s a scale.

                  Point is though , if they are to be reasons for protest , there won’t be many people you won’t be protesting against.

                  I like to overlook people’s personal shortcomings and see their good side.

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    What’s Trump’s good side?

                    • Banjo

                      America first. And he doesn’t like the EU.

                      I find his assessment of America’s relationship with the world to be accurate, the relationship is too balanced in favour of everyone else. Particularly the funding of NATO.

                      Obviously I don’t know him from Adam , but I’m sure he’s a nice family man.

                      I even see the good the EU does , don’t often mention it granted , but I see it. Some of it anyway , I’m sure it’s done a couple of good things that have not come to my attention.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Yeh a real “Family Guy” that’s why there are dozens of women making allegations against him of sexual assault, extra -marital relationships and non disclosure agreements!
                      America First means he doesn’t “like” anybody. Grow up!
                      Pretty soon you’ll be telling us the reason we buy more from the EU than we sell them is because the relationship is in their favour and since joining the EEC/EU and becoming the 5th richest economy in the world is because the “relationship is too balanced in favour of everyone else”.
                      Now we’ve decided to leave, dropped to 6th and become the least productive and slowest growing economy is because we’ve tilted the balance back in our favour.
                      I’m done for tonight. Upset we’re out of the World Cup but then again a country of 4 million as against our 65 million had a much larger pool of talent to choose from that it seems even in the national sport all the cards are stacked against us! Then again we did better than America’s 320 million pool of talent. such an unfair world we live in isn’t it?

                    • Evergreen

                      His choice about women.

            • jobanana

              I find you offensive, but I don’t protest everyone I find offensive, because that’s basically all I would do. Oh wait that’s what numerous liberals do funded by people like Soros and the Clintons. I don’t recall him lying about anything, but certainly there may be some truth to that. The fact is he’s fulfilling his commitments he made during the election. And he certainly isn’t a pig. So tell us again why are you protesting, simply because you disagree with his political views? He’s not even your president so what’s it really got to do with you. Civilized people would simply accept the fact they lost the election and move on. Liberals kick and scream like spoiled children.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                You may find me offensive, but then again I’m not the President of the USA. I’m just some contributor to this site that exposes you for the idiot you are every time we have an exchange of views.
                He lied about Germany being dependent for 70 to 80% of her energy needs on Russian gas and oil, and he is lying to the American people about the state of the American economy being the fault of everyone else except American business leaders and politicians.
                Liberals like Soros and Clinton are not “the left”.
                No he is not my President and the majority of Americans do not see him as theirs, but when he decides to come to my country I have every right to protest against him if I happen to disagree with his policies or if I find him offensive, a fraud, a liar and pig ignorant.
                Now just because you happen to think he is the personification of all that is good and righteous that’s your prerogative. One and a half million people in the UK signed a petition not wanting him to come here and to some extent our government has listened and down graded his visit from “state” to “working”.
                The people in America who did not vote for him have accepted they lost the election but they are still allowed to register their protest against him in any legitimate way they see fit and do so. I live in a democracy and I register mine.
                In a way I should thank you. The stone age attitude to democracy and the right of freedom of speech, expression and thought held by you and others like you as Trump supporters are the only reason I need to find Trump offensive.

                • jobanana

                  In typical liberal fashion when the facts do not suit you you take to name calling. In typical liberal fashion you cannot carry on a civilized debate. And you call me an idiot. Check in the mirror!

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    I’m not a “typical liberal” and i have experience of your previous comments and a very good idea of your right wing conservative politics which you’ve exhibited here once again.
                    I can carry on a civilised debate with civilised people any time of the day any day of the week. I just don’t regard people like you as “civilised” because you support a man who by his actions and attitude towards other races, nationalities, religions, women and children and even those Americans who don’t agree with him is not “civilised” But to you he is the embodiment of all that is good and great.
                    So let’s stop wasting each other’s time as we really have nothing to say to one another.

  • A is B

    The brits have more things to protest about than Trump, a media/gutter press inspired frenzy for the luvy duvy brigade.

    • NuffSaid

      Look no further than The Telegraph, Sun, dailyexpress and Daily Mail to see what a media inspired gutter press frenzy has been unleashed on the UK. It’s not the doings of other media outlets.

      • A is B

        So what are you saying or implying. [its hot]

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Most of the “gutter press” supports Trump’s visit!

          • Evergreen

            of course.

          • Banjo

            But how would anyone ever know.
            You must surely be aware that political articles in the “ red tops “ are never , ever read , by anyone…. and they consist of 4 lines anyway.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              So speaks someone who claims to read The Times. I seriously doubt you’ve ever read a newspaper.
              I do recall you once claimed to read the “i” or Independent…..

              • Banjo

                I bought that a couple of times , when The Times was sold out . I even bought The Mail once , but that was only after you’d spoken about , it struck me as a very angry paper.

                • NuffSaid

                  Your posts to this forum are not those of a Times reader.

                  • Banjo

                    You’re surprised I can tell 🙂 but they are .

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  I distinctly remember in one of our exchanges you saying the Independent was your paper of choice. There’s no way you read The Times and still come out with the nonsense you put on here.

                  • Banjo

                    We’ve discussed reading The Times several times , you once told me you read it as well , but get very different things from it than I do.

                    And I’ve actually quoted a great many things I’ve read in the Times , you’ve dismissed them all as nonsense. So what does that tell us.

                    I read the FT as well , although not everyday , and not for pleasure.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      I suppose if I was the only one who doesn’t believe you read The Times you might have a leg to stand on but it seems I’m not.
                      I’ve never said I read The Times: I read The Sunday Times and “i”.

            • A is B

              They are read by the mentally disturbed brit soap opera watchers only.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Really, and what cerebral broadsheet do you read to come up with such incisive phrases as the “luvy duvy brigade”?

              • Banjo

                Mostly by blokes wanting to know the football scores. Their circulation dives when the football season ends.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  You left out Brexit supporters!

      • Banjo

        The Telegraph, that’s a new addition to your vendetta.

        Personally I only ever read the Times , perhaps you should do the same. Infact just yesterday it carried a very interesting and balanced article about population growth.

        • sportfirst

          How can you read the Times and have the views you have – there is a total discord. I read the Times and could never come to the conclusions you do.

          • Banjo

            To be fair the only topic discussed on these pages is Brexit , so it’s not a very conclusive analysis.
            Plus the Times has , as you’ll know , both for and against views displayed in its articles regarding Brexit and to be honest I’ve not be guided by either.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              We’re discussing Trump on “this page”! Do try and keep up!
              Many topics are discussed on these pages and you always take “polished turd” view: looks okay but stinks to high heaven!

              • Banjo

                Ok fair enough. Trump has come up once or twice.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            He doesn’t read The Times: too many long words. He doesn’t have the concentration span to read anything more that three sentences on here!

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Such as what?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close