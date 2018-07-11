Church enters education fray (Updated)

The head of the Church of Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos

The Church of Cyprus on Wednesday described the recent demands by teachers as unacceptable and urged them to focus on children’s education, taking sides in a protracted spat with the education minister.

According to a statement from the archbishopric, the church, which had supported the country’s education in difficult times and continues to do so, could not remain silent before “the unacceptable goings-on in the education sector in recent times”.

“In light of the need to fight for national survival and our country’s liberation, the teaching organisations’ priorities should have been different and not short-sighted unionism,” the statement said.

It added that during times of financial distress, excessive demands were unacceptable and did not contribute towards the correct education of children.

Of demands for additional teaching hours at a cost of thousands of euros, the church asked what the point was for such a waste of taxpayer money on something that would have greater value if it were done voluntarily.

“We don’t have unlimited resources and when they are allocated for these reasons, how will education be upgraded?”

The church urged teacher unions to rise to the occasion and curb their demands for the time being and work with the ministry to overcome difficulties.

It also voiced its conviction that suggestions by some teachers that schools were wasting time on church services and other celebrations were uttered in the heat of the moment.

“National and religious education without religious fanaticism and nationalist outbursts is a necessary education element for people, especially us who are struggling for national survival.”

The Church of Cyprus has traditionally meddled in politics and education where it even has a say in the appointment of ministers.

Teachers unions are at loggerheads with the education minister over various demands and have threatened to keep schools closed in September.

Last week, secondary education teachers’ union Oelmek called Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris a liar and incapable of dialogue over the previous day’s cabinet approval of proposals to streamline the use of teachers, including abolishing exemptions from teaching hours for trade union activity and extra-curricular activity.

The cabinet also approved the discontinuation of the standard practice of reducing senior teachers’ teaching hours according to their years of service and age.

Hambiaouris said Wednesday he would be inviting the unions and parents to dialogue on the changes that must be made to the education system.

“We are willing to enter an open dialogue without withdrawing the cabinet decisions because we cannot do that, it’s not my remit,” he said.

The minister said the sides had two months to resolve the issue and should not allow the children to pay the price of failing to do so.

 

 

  • truthtea

    Look, I get that the church helped with education during Ottoman times with the secret schools they ran, but there’s no need for the church meddling in educational matters anymore

    • atmost55

      If it wasn’t for the Church we would have lost our religion, culture, ethnicity, language, everything.
      Thank God for the Church.

      • Joe Smith

        Exactly

      • truthtea

        This is why I said it was needed for the Ottoman era. But right now, it’s redundant, especially as Cypriots become more secular and serves further as a divide between the island’s communities.

        They’ve also failed to adequately cover the events of 1974 and there’s no mention of Muslim Cypriots in their textbooks. They’re manipulative and only serving their own agenda

        • atmost55

          Which textbooks are you talking about?

          • truthtea

            Sorry my bad, I meant curriculum/educational system etc. Probably shouldn’t be debating at the end of a long day

  • almostbroke

    Dosent the Archbishop have to give his approval on the appointment of the Education Minister. By accident or design the present Minister is an education ‘inside tracker’ who is well used to the scheming ways of those masquerading as teachers and their unions. They have nowhere to hide from this dude he knows where ‘the bodies are buried’. The Teachers unions have ruled the roost for far too long and the Archbishop is going to back his man, the minister. I wish he would do it without ‘sticking his oar in’ on politicial matters and refrain from patriotic rhetoric , stick to the task in hand backing the Minister.

  • MrH

    The Archbishop sounds like a meddling Terrorist to me! He should concentrate on his Tax free wages and living a life of freeloading, unless he’s willing to join the masses and do some proper living and working activities. What a pointless figure – embarrassing!

  • angelos angelos

    There is no correct education. Only education. Unless he means brainwashing

    • oratis

      Of course there’s correct education, saying otherwise is silly.
      Would you give students the wrong formulas in mathematics and
      Chemistry and physics?
      also someone could give students wrong versions of history or wrong principals in economics.

      • angelos angelos

        You seem out of context. The only education we should be talking about is the scientific education. Scientific facts and scientific methods. When the priest speaks of correct education he means certain beliefs he wishes to continue being forced upon the youth.
        Ofcourse there are other types of education but the term education implies certain fundamental values that everyone accepts. What is the point of educating someone the false information? Then you are not educating but instead you brainwashing him. When one thinks its necessary to add the word “correct” education you know he has an agenta.
        Basically we are playing with words here and either you are out of context of the reason i wrote the comment or you are looking for beef :p

        • atmost55

          Speak for yourself.
          Religion, that is Orthodoxy, is very important to most Cypriots.
          Accept it and leave it alone.

          • angelos angelos

            Did i write in my comment that i speak on behalf of anyone? Its you who claim to speak on behalf of most Cypriots.
            To some is important and to others it is not so what do we chose? The majority? If so then i can speak my voice and debate with other Cypriots in order to shape a public opinion where the majority can then pave the way. The option to leave it and not talk or debate important issues is a thing for the middle ages.

        • oratis

          the obvious answer about having Orthodox chriStianity in the curriculum is to allow parents to have their child opt out of it if

          • angelos angelos

            You are saying pretty much what i said to the holy Inquisitor below. Leaving the majority to decide is an acceptable option for me and the majority opinion is also shaped by free speech. Now in my vocabulary education is teaching someone how the world/nature/ self works and some tools to succeed without coming into conflict with the rest. If u want to teach to the population they are direct descendants of Alexander the great without scientific evidence, or noah and the ark or that you should be ashamed of your body born in sin, or that if you die for jihad the virgins await then be my guest if the majority wants it. Someone can call it wrong education, atmost55 can call it correct education and i call it brainwashing because i feel it makes no sense to even put such beliefs next to the word education

            • oratis

              a reasonable comment by you

  • jobanana

    If the church objects so much to the financial burden placed on the government then perhaps they should consider paying taxes rather demanding people volunteer!! What a bunch of hypocrites!!

    • Colin Evans

      They could also not take the Ministers salary from the State as well!!

      • A is B

        Digressing a bit jet two dot com direct flights from Larnaca to LB

        • oratis

          What’s Lb?

          • A is B

            Leeds Bradford…..

        • Cydee

          LB?

          • A is B

            Leeds Bradford

