Cyprus marks Mari blast anniversary (updated)

July 11th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 9 comments

Cyprus marks Mari blast anniversary (updated)

It is crucial to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem which will bring peace and security across the entire country and create conditions of cooperation and prosperity for all its citizens, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday, addressing a memorial service at a naval base marking the anniversary of a munitions blast that killed 13 sailors and firemen in 2011.

The early morning blast killed seven sailors and six firemen. It had been caused by munitions haphazardly stored at the Evangelos Florakis naval base for more than two years.

The munitions, stored in 98 containers, had been confiscated in 2009 from a Cyprus-flagged ship en route to Syria and were then stacked in an open space at the base and left exposed to the elements until the day of the explosion, despite repeated warnings about the risks.

As a result of the explosion and the shock wave that followed, the nearby Vassiliko power station, the main one on the island, sustained extensive damage leading to rolling power cuts for a month after the blast.

Anastasiades said the greatest honour to those killed was to reach an “honest solution which will rid us of the consequences of the 1974 Turkish invasion, which constitutes the darkest hour in our recent history.”

“This is why it is crucial for us to reach a solution bringing peace and security across the country and creating conditions of cooperation and prosperity for all its citizens,” he added.

The solution, he said, should be fully compatible with Cyprus’ status as an EU member state, something which guaranteed its functionality and viability, creating conditions of peaceful coexistence.

 

Print Friendly
  • jobanana

    “Anastasiades said the greatest honour to those killed was to reach an “honest solution which will rid us of the consequences of the 1974 Turkish invasion, which constitutes the darkest hour in our recent history.”

    No Mr. President the greatest honor would be to punish the person responsible rather than protecting him at tax payers expense! What a disgrace!

  • divadi bear

    What the Hell does the government think it is doing with our taxes-money ?!!! This is a disgrace that Toff is still enjoying all the frills and trims of a politician of this island !!
    Does this government have no respect for the people killed in that explosion at Mari which was the blame of the so-called-president of Cyprus at the time, Toff Christophias, for not storing the explosives in the recommended and safe way although he was advised to do so !
    He should have been sent to prison for LIFE !!!
    Stop all social and government payments and PERKS to him immediately and EXILE him to some remote island !
    Cypriot “Justice”….I can only laugh ! Where else in the world would a Murderer be given so many perks and probably a fat salary ?

  • Bernard Smart

    and still the fat toad swans around in his chauffeured limo and massive police bodyguard.
    is there no justice for those that needlessly gave their lives?

  • A is B

    And what has happened to fat boy from Kellaki.

  • Tas

    A sad day that should not have happened and could of been avoided.

  • Bob Ellis

    Strange we don’t see the words ‘Chrisotfias’ and ‘man-slaughter’ in the article.

  • MrH

    Above everything else, my Condolence’s to the families of those whom perished due to a lack of government security & safety policy. We may be in disagreement with the likes of a Political Cyprus comprehensive solution, but my heart to those people whom needlessly perish are sincere and I wish their families well.

  • Barry White

    The Tof and AKEL doing Moscow`s bidding and it all went bang. Not my fault:The Tof.

    • divadi bear

      Barry; This island makes me oft times SICK ! Does the government ever listen to the people ? I don’t think so 🙁 that man Toff is a murderer but walks freely among us and gets paid for it too !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close