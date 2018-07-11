Guaba gets its party mood on

Someone has turned the heat up again and we all know what that means; a visit to the beach, a swim and music to make us relax. There is only one place, the Guaba Beach Bar, that has all three and then some.

This Sunday the beach bar will host DJs Estiva and Borgore. Estiva will take to the stage first. There must be something in the water in the Netherlands because some of the best DJs in the music scene today hail from there. Estiva is one of the DJs that has drunk from this pool and he is now ready to bring the ultimate beach party. The melodic, emotive and upbeat style that Estiva has created, has led to consistent support from the industry’s biggest influences including, Tiesto, Nicky Romero, Armin van Buuren and many more.

Playing into the night will be Israeli born Asaf Borger, aka Borgore. Borgore is a producer, DJ, singer-songwriter, rapper and the founder of the label Buygore Records. One of the highlights of his career is the release of his single ‘Decisions’ in 2012, which featured back-up vocals by Miley Cyrus.

Borgore and Estiva

Live performance by the DJs. July 15. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am. Tel: 96-340000