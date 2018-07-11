Paphos to host beach water polo tournament

Paphos’ second annual beach water polo tournament will take place later this week with 25 International teams taking part.

Organised by Cyprus Athletic Tourism- an independent company- with the support of Paphos Municipality, the Beach Water Polo International Tour 2018 will be held from July 13–15.

Around 150 athletes from Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Hungary are expected to participate this year.

“The teams will pass through a group stage process and then the best two teams of each group will proceed to a knockout stage,” Cyprus Athletic Tourism said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Paphos municipality said the body is offering support to the event as promoting Paphos as a sports destination is a matter of priority.

“Paphos is fast gaining an international reputation as a quality sports destination with all sorts of events such as the triathlon, marathon, swimming, cycling and other events.”

She added that the aim is to slowly enable and encourage this event to expand each year and establish it on an international level.

Cyprus Athletic Tourism said that the ultimate aim of the event is to promote water polo and tempt as many children as possible into the water for exercise.

“This year’s programme will also include two additional mini tournaments, one for children up to the age of eleven, and another for children up to thirteen years of age.”

Two girls will also give a synchronized swimming display at the opening and closing of the event.

The tournament was successfully organised in July last year, when 18 teams and 110 athletes participated, said the spokeswoman.

Cyprus Athletic Tourism is an independent company which provides sport related services for individuals and sport teams. It organises training camps and tournaments for water polo, swimming, cycling, triathlon, football and basketball.