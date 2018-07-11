Reese Witherspoon is to front a new unscripted TV series

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress’ media company, Hello Sunshine, are teaming up with AT&T for ‘Shine On with Reese’, a series which will highlight women who have forged their own paths to success and the 42-year-old star is “so excited” for people to see the programme.

She said: “I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for.

“I am so excited for the world to experience the stories from our partnership with AT&T, which are set to be equal parts entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real.”

Among the women who will feature in the show are singers Dolly Parton, Pink, and Kacey Musgraves, director Ava DuVernay, actress America Ferrera, Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson and Spanx founder Sara Blakely.

Charlotte Koh, head of Digital Media and Programming at Hello Sunshine, said: “‘Shine On with Reese’ is about experiencing with Reese the stories of exceptional artists, entrepreneurs and leaders who happen to be women, and reveals how their personal journeys are unique yet relatable.

“It epitomises our goal of telling unexpected stories from interesting women’s perspectives.”

And viewers won’t have to wait long to see ‘Shine On with Reese’ because it will premiere on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-Verse via the Hello Sunshine VOD channel on Tuesday, July 17.

Meanwhile, Reese was recently praised for her juggling of producing and acting by Amy Adams, who is following in her dual-role footsteps with her own new TV series ‘Sharp Objects’.

She said: “Reese inspires me all the time. She’s such a go-getter.

“I like wake up and take my time. I always imagine she wakes up with like, a list. She’s just ready to go, but she’s inspired me in her role as producer and creator for a long time.”