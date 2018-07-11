Revenue from tourism fell in April

July 11th, 2018 Cyprus 9 comments

Revenue from tourism fell in April

Revenue from tourism fell year-on-year in April but showed an increase overall in the first quarter of 2018, Cystat, said on Wednesday.

According to the findings of a passenger survey, revenue from tourism reached €181.4m in April 2018 compared with €189.6m in April 2017, recording a decrease of 4.3 per cent.

Between January and April 2018, revenue from tourism was €382.5m, up 6.7 per cent from €357.7m in the first quarter of the precious year.

Expenditure per person in April 2018 reached €577.39 compared with €662.06 in the corresponding month of the previous year, a 12.8 per cent fall. Expenditure per person per day in April this year also recorded a decrease of 5.3 per cent on April 2017.

The average length of stay declined from 8.8 days in April 2017 to 8.1 days in April this year, or 8 per cent.

Expenditure per person between January – April 2018 reached €559.54 compared with €625,32 in the previous year, a decrease of 10.5 per cent. Expenditure per person per day also registered an annual decrease of 6.3 per cent, from €71.06 to €66.61, in the first four months of 2018.

Print Friendly
  • SuzieQ

    The start of the end of the boom?

  • Philippos

    Well how did that happen and in a “Winter Tourism” month / period too. must be to do with Easter? However the declining expenditure and duration of stay reductions are now a trend but lets not think about that. Ti na kanoume 🙂

    • A is B

      Limassol is empty, never seen it so quiet even the roads.

      • Philippos

        So, where’s the surprise. 35% less tourists from Mother Russia, but it conceals the problem. Limassol is now a Russian COMMERCIAL CITY. Who, from most of the “moneyed” world wants to go on holiday there, except locals? Locals turn their back on the city, Foreigners don’t, they see it in all its over priced ugliness and decay. I say again we have a structural tourism problem and for a nation where 20% at least of our economy is tourism, that is a life threatening injury. So will our DIMWIT Government please wake up. SIKA! New employees in “The Ministry” are not going to replace the missing Russians, in numbers or expenditure.

      • Philippos

        The Locals are a long way from North Cyprus Petrol!

  • Cydee

    People on holiday don’t choose to revisit somewhere that has been turned into a concrete jungle…When will CTO etc get this into their thick heads.

    • Philippos

      Too late, the “Dump” is already here and aided by the disrespect and couldn’t care a less qualities of those in the industry and local services and The Church and /or its Contractors, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that no one wants to come and see us or spend much while they’re here

      • cyprustalk

        Two words. ” shut up”

    • cyprustalk

      What orifice you talking from?, you really are trying to be top troll ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close