Revenue from tourism fell in April

Revenue from tourism fell year-on-year in April but showed an increase overall in the first quarter of 2018, Cystat, said on Wednesday.

According to the findings of a passenger survey, revenue from tourism reached €181.4m in April 2018 compared with €189.6m in April 2017, recording a decrease of 4.3 per cent.

Between January and April 2018, revenue from tourism was €382.5m, up 6.7 per cent from €357.7m in the first quarter of the precious year.

Expenditure per person in April 2018 reached €577.39 compared with €662.06 in the corresponding month of the previous year, a 12.8 per cent fall. Expenditure per person per day in April this year also recorded a decrease of 5.3 per cent on April 2017.

The average length of stay declined from 8.8 days in April 2017 to 8.1 days in April this year, or 8 per cent.

Expenditure per person between January – April 2018 reached €559.54 compared with €625,32 in the previous year, a decrease of 10.5 per cent. Expenditure per person per day also registered an annual decrease of 6.3 per cent, from €71.06 to €66.61, in the first four months of 2018.