Apollon unlucky to lose in Lithuania against Stumbras

Play was resumed after almost an hour

A goal by Stumbras’ Matcharashvilli in the first minute of added game gave the Lithuanians a slender 1-0 over Apollon in their first qualifying round, first leg match of the Europa League.

The game was interrupted in the 28th minute due to a waterlooged pitch after heavy rainfall but play resume almost an hour later.

The result leaves a bitter taste for Apollon who missed a handful of chances to make the return tie a formality.

Anorthosis were also in action, beating Albanian side KF Laçi 2-1 at an empty Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca.

The Famagusta side is serving a home ban that dates back years years, the last time they competed in a European competition.

Laci opened the score through Hoxhallari but Anorthosis fought back and equalized through a Pranjic penalty in the 52nd minute with Cisse scoring the winner 7 minutes later.

