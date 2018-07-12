EU to analyse UK Brexit plan -Barnier

July 12th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, World 0 comments

EU to analyse UK Brexit plan -Barnier

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the European Union would review the British government’s latest proposal on Thursday for trading arrangements after the country leaves the bloc.

“We will now analyse the #Brexit White Paper (with) Member States & EP, in light of #EUCO guidelines,” he tweeted, referring to the European Parliament and his own negotiating mandate from the European Council of EU national leaders.

“EU offer = ambitious FTA + effective cooperation on wide range of issues, including a strong security partnership,” he added, referring to a free trade agreement which the EU has proposed negotiating with London.

“Looking forward to negotiations with the #UK next week,” he concluded. Negotiators from both sides are due to hold their latest round of talks in Brussels next week.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close