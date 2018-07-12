He will let us love him

For a small island, we get our fair share of big names from the DJ circuit, but this month will really hit the ball out of the park when superstar DJ Snake performs in Larnaca.

DJ Snake, or William Sami Etienne Grigahcine as his mum likes to call him, is a record producer and promoter of the ‘trap music’ movement. He has performed at world-famous festivals (including Tomorrowland, Ultra, Coachella and Lollapalooza) and also given concerts around the world, and now the French DJ is about to add Cyprus to the list of places where he has shared his unique sound.

His performance at Finikoudes beach on Wednesday promises to be the biggest summer party in the Eastern Mediterranean, kicking off in daylight and ending in the wee hours.

The DJ and producer made his first appearance on the international scene with his singles ‘Bird Machine’ and ‘Turn Down for What’, featuring Lil Jon, in 2013.

In 2016, DJ Snake released his debut album Encore, which included the single ‘Middle’ featuring Bipolar Sunshine and the huge hit ‘Let Me Love You’ with Justin Bieber.

If you want to catch this summer sensation, you can get your tickets now for €30 or €40 at the door. Tickets are also available from www.tickethour.com.cy and at Gloria Jean’s Coffee Stores in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, at Octagono kiosk in Nicosia, at Musical Paradies in Limassol and at Acapella in Larnaca.

DJ Snake

Live performance by the DJ. July 18. Finikoudes Beach, Larnaca. 6.30pm-3am €30/40. Tel: 77-772939