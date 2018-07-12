Limassol man crushed by van

A man lost his life in Limassol after being crushed by a van on Thursday.

Dimitres Zinonos, 56, was backing into a warehouse in Kapsalos, Limassol, to park the van of an acquaintance.

When the van stalled while he was reversing downhill he got out to check under the vehicle which, under conditions which are being investigated, moved backwards and crushed the driver.

Zinonos was transferred to Limassol general hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Early investigations suggest there was a second person behind the van who managed to move out of harm’s way.