Limassol man crushed by van

July 12th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Limassol man crushed by van

Limassol hospital

A man lost his life in Limassol after being crushed by a van on Thursday.

Dimitres Zinonos, 56, was backing into a warehouse in Kapsalos, Limassol, to park the van of an acquaintance.

When the van stalled while he was reversing downhill he got out to check under the vehicle which, under conditions which are being investigated, moved backwards and crushed the driver.

Zinonos was transferred to Limassol general hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Early investigations suggest there was a second person behind the van who managed to move out of harm’s way.

Print Friendly
  • Paralimni

    He was reversing in to a warehouse
    he staled the van going down hill
    the van moved backwards UP A HILL on its own and crushed him ?
    I don’t think so
    someone was behind the wheel
    RIP .

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close