Police arrested a 20-year-old man in Paphos on Thursday on suspicion of the theft and arson of a vehicle.

The €4,000 vehicle, property of a construction company, was parked in Geroskipou when it was taken. The arson took place in a field in the area of Peyia.

The offences, for which the suspect denies all allegations, were said to have been committed between July 10 and 11.