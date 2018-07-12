Trump keeps up spending demands at NATO but turns on charm

July 12th, 2018 World 8 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump with U.S. first lady Melania Trump, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel with his spouse Gauthier Destenay and France's first lady Brigitte Macron walk at the Park of the Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday pressed home a new demand that allies more than double defence spending, but his European counterparts sought to avoid more tension at a NATO summit, saying the president was friendlier than expected.

Leaders’ low expectations showed the extent of European frustration with Trump’s “America first” policies as they headed into a second day of talks with the 29 members of the Western military alliance, set to focus mainly on ending the long war in Afghanistan.

Trump took to Twitter to say publicly what he told NATO leaders privately on Wednesday, calling on all allies to meet a commitment agreed in 2014 to spend 2 percent of economic output on defence to counter threats ranging from Russia’s military modernisation to militant attacks on European cities.

“All NATO Nations must meet their 2% commitment, and that must ultimately go to 4%!” Trump tweeted an hour before the second day of the summit got underway.

Despite the first day’s haranguing of allies for failing to meet spending targets and accusing Germany of being a prisoner to Russian energy, Trump was mild-mannered at a private dinner on Wednesday and avoided any outbursts that many NATO diplomats had feared.

“He was in a good mood, he said Europe was a continent he appreciated,” Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told reporters.

“We didn’t know what to expect, it was a positive outcome,” he said of the dinner in a Brussels park, where leaders were treated to an acrobatic display and saxophone music.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the summit atmosphere was “much calmer than everyone had said” and he saw a will to maintain the unity of the alliance, while Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said Trump was “constructive”.

From abandoning the Iran nuclear deal to putting higher tariffs on European Union steel imports and threatening more on cars, Trump has undermined European priorities in the Middle East, on free trade and on combating climate change.

While Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has been in Trump’s sights, Britain was keen to make the most of its status as one of the few NATO nations that meet the spending target and sided with Washington’s position that allies should spend more.

“We think President Trump is basically right, that the foundation of a successful alliance is fair contributions by all parties,” said Britain’s new foreign minister Jeremy Hunt.

HELSINKI RISK

At the NATO summit, normally a ceremonial affair to cement an alliance that dates back almost seven decades, officials had hoped to limit discussions to strictly military business, especially as deterring Russia is a rare unifying factor after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea.

Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and spoke at the decision-making North Atlantic Council session with leaders, although his hopes of joining the alliance are, for the time being, thwarted by Russia’s incursion into eastern Ukraine and its support for rebels there.

Under NATO rules, countries with armed conflicts on their territory cannot join the Western alliance.

The U.S. president will travel to Britain later on Thursday and then to Helsinki to see Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday, a meeting that NATO diplomats say will be the true test of Trump’s commitment to the Western alliance.

Any deal with Putin to call off U.S. exercises in the Baltics or withdraw U.S. troops from the region would be a severe blow to the West’s policy towards Moscow, although diplomats, officials and analysts stressed such outcomes were only a worst-case scenario not based on any official position.

Still, three senior U.S. officials told Reuters that no one in the Pentagon, including Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, knows what Trump might say in Helsinki.

“The president came out of Singapore saying he’d ended the nuclear threat from North Korea,” said one U.S. official, referring to Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Who’s to say he won’t come out of Helsinki saying he and Putin agreed that Russia no longer poses a threat to the rest of Europe?”

  • Gipsy Eyes

    A clear indication of what even his own Secretary for Defence thinks of him is summed up in the statement that the Pentagon doesn’t know what he might come up with!
    In Singapore Trump announced that he’d ended the nuclear threat from North Korea who’s to say he won’t stand up in Helsinki and announce that the Russian threat doesn’t exist anymore?
    In the old days the principle of “divine right” of kings meant that the next heir in line gets the top job irrespective of whether he/she if firing on all cylinders either physically or mentally. Peter III of Russia and Paul who succeeded Catherine the Great of Russia were raving lunatics. Peter was murdered by one of Catherine’s many lovers and Paul wanted a set of soldiers to play with. One of his court did bring him a set of beautifully carved toy soldiers, but Paul wanted real ones he could order to march round his palace grounds. Everyone knew both were insane but god had ordained their succession and that was it!
    The American people elected an idiot and American democracy ordains that they must put up with him for four years and that is it! His advisers, Secretaries of State and other leaders have to close ranks and pamper his every whim because the problem is how can anyone explain why God would appoint a lunatic as Monarch anymore than how can anyone explain to the “demos” that an idiot was put before them to elect as President.
    Sort of demeans God and the democratic process!

  • Evergreen

    France’s first lady is the only classy first lady this planet has now.

  • A is B

    Great, pity there aren’t more leaders like Trump.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Why is that?

  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    “…but his European counterparts sought to avoid more tension at a NATO summit, saying the president was friendlier than expected.”

    The spineless, bootlicking, sycophantic EU “counterparts”, led by the UK’s new foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, don’t have the guts to tell Trump enough is enough, and to go do something to himself instead of coming up with “proposals” like this.

    If vassal drones like the UK, Poland, the Baltic trio are happy to oblige in whatever the empire-in-decline demands, that’s their business. The rest of the countries should show a bit more courage.

    • Graham Grange

      In decline, wait and see what happens when it call in it’s loans.

      • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

        What loans? I only see a $21 trillion debt, and rising.
        So please explain.

  • Samting

    Trump has no charm. He’s a mongrel.

