Trump not sure if new Brexit approach is what the people voted for

July 12th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, World 4 comments

"The people voted to break it up, so I imagine that's what they'll do," Trump told a news conference at the Nato summit in Brussels

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not sure if Britain’s new approach to Brexit was what the people had voted for, adding that Britain was in a “pretty hot spot” after two major resignations from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Asked about his views on Brexit just hours before he was due to arrive in Britain, Trump said “it’s not for me to say. I’d like to see them be able to work it out so it could go quickly, whatever they work out.”

“The people voted to break it up, so I imagine that’s what they’ll do,” Trump told a news conference at the Nato summit in Brussels.

“But maybe they’re taking a little bit of a different route, so I don’t know if that’s what they voted for.”

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I’m beginning to suspect that in order to humour Trump, he is after all President of the USA and respect must be shown to the Office of the President, other leaders let him speak his mind confident that in a few days he will have forgotten what he said having adopted some new project to pursue.
    He really is the Toad of Toad Hall from Wind in the Willows happily skipping from one new hobby to another.
    The real question is how much longer will Europe’s and other world leaders put up with his fickleness and childish behaviour?

  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    Trump had promised May a fantastic trade deal as a replacement for the loss of EU trade post Brexit. As far as I can tell no such deal is talked about anymore, which is typical Trump.

  • NuffSaid

    Trump should shut his mouth and keep his nose out. [email protected]££er! The uk public had no idea what they were voting for.

  • Pc

    Ha! I think nobody knows what they actually voted for during that referendum.

