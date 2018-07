A fire that broke out in the Akamas region on Friday in the forest between Inia and Lara, has been put partially under control, authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 2.30pm and was partially under control by around 4pm, according to Christos Christou, a senior official from the forestry department.

Under the direction of the the head of the forestry department, a strong force from the fire services has been deployed, along with four firefighting aircraft.