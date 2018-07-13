Artistry times two

The Cyprus Wine Museum will continue to introduce us to some of its musical friends tonight, when the Passepartout Duo will perform at 8pm.

The duo, who are Nicoletta Favari on the piano and Christopher Salvito on percussion, will present a programme of contemporary music miniatures for piano and portable percussion instruments.

Ever since they began collaborating in 2015, the two musicians have been known for their tireless advocacy of new music, ideas that cross aesthetic boundaries, and the compelling films they create – yes, they also create films together as well as making music together. Driven by their shared values of music, people and travel, Favari and Salvito’s simple and elegant approach has already earned them a reputation as a thoughtful and promising emerging group within the contemporary music field.

Prepare yourself to enjoy a multi-stylistic mix of both American and European composers that utilise electronics and also stress the relationship between music and the human speaking voice. The second half of the programme will feature Rzewski’s masterwork ‘Coming Together’ and ‘Attica’, that tells the story of the Attica prison riots that took place in the 70s in America. Guest artist at the concert will be Sophie Fetokaki.

The concert is part of the fifth Season of Commandaria Orchestra and Friends’ Chamber Music Concert Series.

Passepartout Duo

Live performance by the duo. July 13. Cyprus Wine Museum, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 25-873808