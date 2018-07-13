Bomb on Pakistan campaign convoy kills 10 amid tension as ex-PM Sharif’s returns

July 13th, 2018 Asia, World 0 comments

Bomb on Pakistan campaign convoy kills 10 amid tension as ex-PM Sharif’s returns

File photo

A suicide bomber hit a campaign convoy in southwestern Pakistan, a police official said, killing 10 people in the second election-related attack on Friday amid tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return ahead of July 25 elections.

Senior police official Qaim Lashari told Reuters the bomber attacked the convoy of Baluchistan provincial assembly candidate Siraj Raisani, killing 10 and wounding 35, including Raisani.

Pakistan’s caretaker government launched a crackdown on political gatherings on Friday as Sharif, who was ousted by the Supreme Court last year and convicted in absentia of corruption a week ago, flew back to rally his party ahead of the general elections.

Earlier in the day, a bomb blast killed four people in the northern town of Bannu when it struck the campaign convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, an ally of Sharif’s party from the religious Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal party (MMA).

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close