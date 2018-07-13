Conte sacked as Chelsea manager

July 13th, 2018 Football, FRONT PAGE, Premier League, Sport 2 comments

Conte sacked as Chelsea manager

Antonio Conte won the Premier League title in his first season in England, but came under pressure during a difficult second campaign which ended on a high with him lifting the FA Cup

Chelsea have parted company with their Italian manager Antonio Conte after two years at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Conte joined the Roman Abramovich-owned club in 2016 and led them to the league title in his debut season along with an FA Cup triumph last campaign.

The former Italy manager had a year remaining on his current contract and had already taken charge of pre-season preparations at the club’s Cobham training ground outside London.

“Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company,” Chelsea said on their website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2018/7/13/statement-on-antonio-conte.

“We wish Antonio every success in his future career.”

The 48-year-old’s departure comes after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Wednesday that Chelsea were close to securing a deal for the Italian club’s former boss Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri, 59, led Napoli to two second-place and one third-place finish in three seasons in charge. He was replaced by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti in May with the Naples club seeking to end Juventus’ dominance in the league.

Conte’s relationship with Chelsea’s hierarchy was strained after disagreements over their transfer policy last season.

His future has looked uncertain with Chelsea failing to qualify for the coming season’s Champions League after finishing fifth. The team will now play in the Europa League.

Chelsea take on Huddersfield Town in their opening fixture of the new Premier league campaign on Aug. 11.

Print Friendly
  • Unearned

    Chelski are not using their heads and will suffer for it

    • peemdubya

      Perhaps they will try to poach Sir Gareth from the England team?………………lol!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close