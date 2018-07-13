EAC and archbishopric sign deal

Cyprus’ electricity authority (EAC) clinched a deal with the archbishopric on Friday to develop photovoltaic parks.

According to a statement, the parks will span 192.8 hectares in the Aheras area of Ayios Ioannis in Nicosia and produce some 66 megawatts (MW).

The project will be a joint undertaking between the EAC and the archbishopric and will be carried out in two phases.

In the first, two photovoltaic (PV) parks generating up to 8MW each will be set up and in the second phase, another PV park generating some 50MW will be up and running.

EAC’s statement said this is going to be the largest PV system in Cyprus, contributing to the island’s national renewable energy sources targets.

Both the EAC and archbishopric said they expected the project would produce electricity at a lower cost.