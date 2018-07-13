Four new arrests for sale of laughing gas

A police crackdown on the sale of laughing gas continued overnight on Thursday as four more people in Ayia Napa were arrested by dawn.

At around 11.30pm Thursday, a 27-year-old woman was seen approaching tourists to sell gas, police said. She was found with an empty bottle and two empty balloons.

Five minutes later, a 19-year-old woman was found selling laughing gas, police said. They said she was in possession of 22 unused and 16 used ampoules, as well as 99 empty balloons and the amount of €59.

On Friday at around 1.30am, another 19-year-old woman was found with five unused ampoules, 63 empty balloons and a total of €299, police added.

At around the same time, a 23-year-old was also taken into custody in connection with the sale of laughing gas.

The four individuals were charged and are expected to appear before the court at a later date.

Last week, five people were arrested for similar offences as police stepped up their crackdown on the sale of the gas.