July 13th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Four new arrests for sale of laughing gas

File photo: Ayia Napa at night

A police crackdown on the sale of laughing gas continued overnight on Thursday as four more people in Ayia Napa were arrested by dawn.

At around 11.30pm Thursday, a 27-year-old woman was seen approaching tourists to sell gas, police said. She was found with an empty bottle and two empty balloons.

Five minutes later, a 19-year-old woman was found selling laughing gas, police said. They said she was in possession of 22 unused and 16 used ampoules, as well as 99 empty balloons and the amount of €59.

On Friday at around 1.30am, another 19-year-old woman was found with five unused ampoules, 63 empty balloons and a total of €299, police added.

At around the same time, a 23-year-old was also taken into custody in connection with the sale of laughing gas.

The four individuals were charged and are expected to appear before the court at a later date.

Last week, five people were arrested for similar offences as police stepped up their crackdown on the sale of the gas.

  • Mike

    I assume this is Nitrous Oxide they are selling, a little dangerous if any user has been subjected to hyperbaric conditions in the preceding 6 hours and I assume there is a possibility some of the young would have been scuba diving that day. If a gas bubble is present, albeit non problematical, nitrous oxide could increase its size before it can be dissipated into the blood stream therefore making it a possible problem. Why do some need narcotics to have fun, there is clearly something lacking in their lives or minds it seems to me.

  • Monica

    CM quote :- “Five minutes later, a 119-year-old woman was found selling laughing gas, police said.”
    At that age … no wonder if she was laughing, too !
    CM …. Proof readers ??? 😉

    • Mike

      If I get to be 119 I’d be laughing, laughing at the nuisance I can justifyably be to my children. I assume CM has corrected the typo.

    • divadi bear

      Is laughing gas dangerous ? I know that that is the gas a dentist uses and I had it once. I suffered no after effects except a slight headache and a painful jaw !

