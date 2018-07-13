House rules for widowers’ pensions

July 13th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

House rules for widowers’ pensions

The House plenum passed an amendment on Friday allowing men to receive a widowers’ pension irrespective of when their spouse died.

Prior to the amendment, men who lost their wives could only be eligible for their pension if their wife died on or after January 1, 2018.

The amendment, jointly put forth between Akel and the Green Party was passed with 27 votes in favour and 15 against.

According to a report of the House labour committee, the equal treatment between male and female widowers will cost the social insurance an extra €3.9 million this year, €7.2m in 2019, €10.5m in 2020 and €13.4m in 2021.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close