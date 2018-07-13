Neapolis University opens its vast library to the public

Paphos’ Neapolis University announced on Friday that its library was now open to the public both physically and digitally.

The library, a written statement said, consists an integral part of the academic community, but it offers its various services also to society in general.

Its collections, that are constantly being enriched, cover various topics with emphasis on issues of law, psychology, business, management, architecture, theology, history and culture. The Library offers open access, which means that users can have access to its collections even when they are not physically present at the university premises.

The library’s printed collection consists of 10,000 books, whereas its digital collection consists of 300,000 e-books and more than five million articles in electronic format which are drawn from 17 world famous publishing houses and databases, such as Springer, Taylor & Francis, Ebsco, Emerald, Wiley, JSTOR, Cambridge University Press, Oxford University Press, Sage, Fame, Orbis, Westlaw, Proquest, TLG, CYS etc.

“It is the first and only private academic library in Cyprus that has an open source electronic repository, which is constantly being enriched with the outcomes of research and papers produced by members of the academic community of Neapolis,” it said.

The library also implements programmes of digitalisation of valuable archival material, such as Cypriot newspapers and rare manuscripts of the Greek Under-Consulate in Cyprus. This material is digitally available to researchers through the use of the “Hephaestus” Digital Platform (https://hephaestus.nup.ac.cy/).

During the academic period, the library is open on weekdays between 8am and 8pm, on Saturdays between 9am and 5pm, and on Sundays between 9am and 12pm. After the end of the normal opening hours, two rooms remain open as reading rooms.