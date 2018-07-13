Oh what a night

Morrelli Events are at it again. The tribute acts they bring over never seem to stop, and as the summer gets hotter, the acts get bigger and bigger.

The next big tribute act to come our way will be the Jersey Boys for five performances. The boys will be returning to our island to present us with hit after hit after hit, such as, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like a Man’ and ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You’.

This fantastic tribute show features four male vocalists. Their repertoire features the group’s massive hits, accompanied by smooth, slick dance moves. If you’re a fan of The Four Seasons and the music the band rocked the world with in the 1960s and 1970s, you’re guaranteed to enjoy yourself. You may even find yourself singing and dancing along.

The first performance will be today at Peyia, the second tomorrow at Pissouri, the next week on Wednesday at Oroklini, and on Thursday and Friday in Paphos.

Jersey Boys Concert

Musical tribute to The Four Seasons. July 13. Ampelones Outdoor, Peyia. 8pm. €17 show only, €27 with dinner. Tel: 96-586891

July 14. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €17

July 18. Lithos Music Bar, Oroklini, Larnaca. 8pm. €15

July 19. Elea Estate, Geroskipou, Paphos. 6.30pm. €45 including a buffet

July 20. Monte Liza Gardens, Mesogi Road, Paphos. 8pm. €17 show only, €29 with dinner