Satellite casino to open in Larnaca airport

July 13th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Larnaca airport

A satellite casino is expected to open in 2019 at Larnaca airport, sources revealed on Friday.

According to the information, the casino will have 50 slot machines located in a specially designed building inside the airport but there will be no gaming tables. The casino is expected to work around the clock as the airport is always open.

It will be the third to open after the temporary casino in Limassol, which opened on June 28 and the one in Nicosia which is expected to open shortly.

The informed sources said an agreement with Hermes airport operator is close but has not yet been signed. More details will be announced in the next few days.

The temporary casino is currently operating in Limassol, Zakaki until the integrated casino resort opens its doors in 2021.

It has 33 tables and 242 slot machines, a VIP gaming area, a restaurant and two bars serving food and drink. It operates on a 24/7 basis and customers must be over 21.

  • Kilroy

    Well done CM, no mention of Gambling responsibly, or giving out support information for those gambling addicts and their families.

  • Bernard Smart

    give the taxi drivers something to do while they wait to rip off the tourists

    • paul

      If they put there earnings in these things,that certainly will be the case

  • paul

    cant imagine the pay out percentage at the airport would be to high,these will be just money buckets collecting left over holiday change from tourists etc.Do we really need these things at an airport,its not las vegas

  • A is B

    Good idea why not.

