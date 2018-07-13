The band that puts Cyprus on top

From cinema to theatre to music, whatever your fancy, there’s a festival for you at the moment. The film buffs can overdose on the Summer Open-Air Marathon in Nicosia, the theatregoers can sample the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama while live music fans should probably put the Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival in Limassol on the top of their list.

The festival, which has already gone through two performances, will bring one of the most popular Cypriot bands of our time to the stage on Monday. Monsieur Doumani has reached a level of international success that no other local band of its kind has managed before.

The band, that formed in 2011, are Antonis Antoniou (tzouras), Angelos Ionas (guitar) and Demetris Yiasemides (trombone, flute). Although each band member comes from a different musical background, they are all influenced by Cypriot folklore on various levels. This is why their songs often focus on re-arranging Cypriot traditional songs and their original compositions are inspired by contemporary Cypriot society.

To date the band has released three studio albums. The first, Grippy Grappa, was released in 2013. It mainly consists of reworked traditional Cypriot pieces and it was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Songlines Music Awards in 2014.

Their next album, Sikoses, was released in 2015 and gained them a nomination in Songlines Music Awards 2016 in two categories, Best Group and Europe. The album consists mainly of the band’s own compositions, inspired by tradition, but reflecting contemporary Cypriot society. Sikoses reached the number one spot in World Music Network’s June 2015 chart and yet another number one spot in the November 2015 Transglobal World Music Chart.

The band’s third and latest album, Angathin (Thorn), was released this year. The songs on the album are inspired, among other things, by the unstable political situation on our divided island and the need for peace and reunification, as well as environmental crimes committed in the name of economic growth and profit. Musically, the compositions, arrangements and lyrics are experimental, while the harmonies and melodies reach new heights. Cypriot songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis and folk singer Michalis Terlikkas interpret a song each on the album. Cypriot rapper Julio, Greek songwriter Thanasis Papakonstantinou, Cypriot composer Andreas Kamperis and the Greek vibraphonist and drummer Alexandros Gagatsis also feature on the album. Kameris arranged one of the pieces (a hidden track that is not included on the LP) for choir, performed in the Greek-Cypriot dialect by the Russian vocal ensemble Fortis.

Just as the other two albums, Angathin has received international attention and much praise. It has received the prestigious German Records Critics’ Award in the category of World Music. It was in the Top Ten of the Transglobal World Music Chart for three months and it reached the number one position in April and the second position in May. It also climbed to the top of the World Music Charts Europe in May and was given the title of Top of the World album by British magazine Songlines.

Monsieur Doumani

Live performance by the local band. July 16. Heroes Square, Limassol. 9pm. Free. Tel: 77-777745