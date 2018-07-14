A minute with Lia Haraki Artist

Where do you live?

Limassol with my two wonderful children

Best childhood memory?

My parents kissing and the super carnival parties they were organising

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

İmam bayıldı

What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Mussels

What did you have for breakfast?

Avocado

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Day person. Perfect night: Singing with friends in the window of The Performance Shop.

Best book ever read

The Power of Now by Echart Tolle.

Favourite film of all time?

I don’t know

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Greek islands. I want to go to Japan

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Jazz

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit and veg

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A caravan or a boat so I can be visiting places at the same time! It would be small and cozy.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My dad, I miss him

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Kiss and hug with my loved ones in nature

What is your greatest fear?

I try not to think about this

Tell me a joke…

The pieces of paper we give value to