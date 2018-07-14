Cyprus to mark 44th anniversary of coup on Sunday

The anniversary of the coup on July 15, 1974 to overthrow the then president, Archbishop Makarios, will be marked on Sunday with the sound of air raid sirens at 8.20am.

President Nicos Anastasiades will attend a church service for those killed during the coup in Nicosia. Ministers and other state officials will attend church services held islandwide as well as events to mark the 44th anniversary, to denounce the coup and the Turkish invasion.

A special parliamentary session will also take place to mark the anniversary.

Archbishop Makarios was ousted by the Greek Cypriot Eoka-B paramilitary organisation, backed by the Greek junta, and was replaced by pro-Enosis (union with Greece) nationalist Nicos Sampson.

The coup was followed five days later by the Turkish invasion, which resulted in the occupation of 37 per cent of the Republic’s territory and its de facto division.