July 14th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Cyprus to mark 44th anniversary of coup on Sunday

July 15, 1974, tanks in one of Nicosia's main arteries during the coup

The anniversary of the coup on July 15, 1974 to overthrow the then president, Archbishop Makarios, will be marked on Sunday with the sound of air raid sirens at 8.20am.

President Nicos Anastasiades will attend a church service for those killed during the coup in Nicosia. Ministers and other state officials will attend church services held islandwide as well as events to mark the 44th anniversary, to denounce the coup and the Turkish invasion.

A special parliamentary session will also take place to mark the anniversary.

Archbishop Makarios was ousted by the Greek Cypriot Eoka-B paramilitary organisation, backed by the Greek junta, and was replaced by pro-Enosis (union with Greece) nationalist Nicos Sampson.

The coup was followed five days later by the Turkish invasion, which resulted in the occupation of 37 per cent of the Republic’s territory and its de facto division.

  • A is B

    They celebrate the Greek invasion and worship the cowardly EOKA but have a go at the Turks for defending themselves, are these people for real, brainwashed or hate the truth and facts.

    • Oh Come ON!

      The article doesn’t say anything about celebrating the Greek coup. It says that it will be marked with air raid sirens and denounced in islandwide church services. Marking an anniversary is not always a celebration.

  • cemal aslan

    “The coup was followed five days later by the Turkish invasion, which resulted in the occupation of 37 per cent of the Republic’s territory and its de facto division.”
    are you for real? occupation of 37% of the Republic? all are self-deluding mythology.
    we got back what was belonging to us, Turkish Cypriots, back from 1963 when Makarios regime who carried out Genocide against Turkish Cypriots and when our Rights in 1960 Accords have been stolen.
    Zito Hellenism..!!?? Hellenism only exists in the South not in the whole island.

    • Dogmeat

      Well said, let them celebrate the TRNC will have some air shows soon to entertain them 🙂

      • The Truth

        Very good air display – seen it many times over Girne Harbour.

