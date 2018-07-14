Five nights of jazz in Limassol

Next week will be one full of jazz in Limassol when Vinylio wine etc will host five nights of jazz performances from musicians from Cyprus, Greece, America, Israel, Holland and Germany.

First up on Wednesday will be the Cahit Kutrafali Quartet. The quartet is led by Turkish Cypriot musician Cahit Kutrafali, who will play with the Greek Cypriot musicians Ermis Michail, Andreas Panteli and Stelios Xydalis for the first time. Kutrafali started out with piano lessons at a young age but then realised that the guitar was more his thing. He played with a number of bands during his school years, before studying the cello as his main instrument. During his career he has collaborated with a number of famous Turkish artists around Cyprus and has participated in the recording of a number of albums on guitar. After the opening of crossing points in 2003, he begun collaborating and sharing the stage with different bands across the divide.

Next up on Thursday will be The Steppin’ Out Jazz Trio. Jazz singer Alice Ayvazian will give the night its voice, while Efraimidis Konstantinos will add the tunes of a clarinet and sax, and Alexis Kasinos will provide the musical elegance of the guitar.

Ayvazian studied Vocal Performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Classical Performance and Pedagogy at the University of Nicosia. She participated as lead and backing vocalist in numerous studio recording projects as well as various performances and concerts while in America. Since returning to Cyprus, she has established her reputation as an active figure on the local jazz scene performing alongside some of the best musicians on the island.

Konstantinos from Greece is a classically trained clarinetist who received his diploma from the State Conservatory of Thessaloniki. He is currently continuing his music studies in Jazz Performance at the University of Nicosia. Since moving to Cyprus, he has become an active member of the local music scene.

Kasinos studied Jazz Guitar at Codarts Conservatory of Rotterdam and received his Master of Jazz Guitar from the Amsterdam Conservatory. At the moment he is developing his own album and performing with different bands as a sideman and a leader by playing concerts with original compositions and arrangements.

Friday will bring with it a performance by Israeli vocalist Tamus Nissim and guitarist Giorgos Nazos. The duo, who live in America, released the album Liquid Melodies last year. Each track on the album is a harmonious sound that perfectly marries Nissim’s velvet voice with Nazos’ playing.

The Threeo’s will bring a very fresh and young feel to the project. Alexandro Panayiotou, Johnny Agisilaou and Vaggelis Sebastien Wrincq are the musicians who are joined together by their studies at the Codarts Rotterdam conservatory and their passion to get out there and perform their music.

The last performance of the week will be by the Idra Kayne Trio, who are Idra Kayne on vocals, George Delis on keys and George Costeletos on drums. Kayne, from Athens, studied dance and music and has two albums under her belt. She is known as the soul, funk queen of Greece and rightly so, as her melody filled voice perfectly matches her energetic stage presence.

All performances will begin at 9pm. The entrance fee is €15 for one night and €35 for all performances. Entrance is free for all professional musicians, just make sure you make a reservation beforehand.

Summer Jazz Project

Live jazz performances. July 18-22. Vinylio Wine etc, Agkiris 33, Limassol. 9pm. €15 one night/ €35 for all five performances. Tel: 99-300430