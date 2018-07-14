Larnaca plans to create marine and maritime institute

Larnaca Municipality has presented plans for the creation of a marine and maritime institute to promote scientific and business excellence in the blue economy sector.

The plans for the establishment of the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute were presented on Friday evening at an event held within the framework of the EU-funded MariTec-X programme.

According to a written statement from Larnaca municipality, through the project MaRITeC-X, the Centre of Excellence of the Cyprus Naval and Maritime Institute will be established. The business plan of the Centre will be submitted to the EU by August.

The grant, from European funds, is up to €15m while the state will be required to grant an equal amount. The MaRITeC-X programme will have seven years to set up the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute, CMMI.

Larnaca Mayor, Andreas Vyras said at the event that the municipal council, in cooperation with the Maritime Institute of Eastern Mediterranean, has adopted the initiative ‘Larnaca-Blue City’. Their vision, he said, is to turn Larnaca into a regional centre for blue economy, education, training and research and promote the EU’s integrated maritime policy in the region.

“Our ambition is for CMMI to promote scientific and business excellence in the areas of blue economy,” Vyras said.

In line with the EU’s Blue Growth priorities and smart specialisation strategy, he said, the CMMI will encourage and host partnerships and synergies between various stakeholders, such as academic and research institutions, businesses and professional organisations.

He also said that, in cooperation with the University of Cyprus, the municipality is working toward the creation of the new Marine Science and Technology School. He said that all the necessary documents will be submitted within the coming days before the ministers of education and finance and form there, to the House.