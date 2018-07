A 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday night in Ayia Napa after cocaine and ecstasy pills were found in his car and in his house, police said on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested after seven grammes of cocaine was found in his car, during a search. He got pulled over at around 10pm by members of the police drug squad in Ayia Napa.

Following a search in his home, officers also found cocaine weighing around 29 grammes, four ecstasy pills, a precision scale and €8,250 in cash.