Music has its own language

The 13th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival 2018 will continue to entertain us with world music on Tuesday with a performance by the world music internationally renowned band from Szczecin, Poland, Dikanda.

In its artistic work, the band, according to their website “promotes the authenticity of style, searching for new trends, thus most of their works are original compositions.”

The band members – Ania Witczak on vocals and accordion, Dominik Bienczycki on the violin, Daniel Kaczmarczyk on percussions, Piotr Rejdak on guitars, Grzegorz Kolbrecki on double bass, Kasia Bogusz on vocals and Szymon Bobrowski on the trumpet – draw their musical inspiration from traditional folk sounds of the broadly defined Orient – from the Balkans, Israel, Kurdistan and Belarus to India. Their works are dominated by Balkan and Gypsy influences.

The band has played together since 1997 and has recorded seven albums so far, including a live DVD recorded in the Witkacy Theatre in Zakopane. They have performed hundreds of concerts, mostly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, but also in Russia, India and the USA and they have won a number of awards.

Dikanda’s concerts are emotional journeys through ethnic sounds, the band’s lyrics bring to our ear the creation of new words, which form their own genuine language – “dikandish”. The journey, the language and the energy are the linking elements between the band and the audience.

Live performance by the band. July 17. Heroes Square, Limassol. 9pm. Free. Tel: 77-777745