Musical nights at Technopolis

The clarinet will meet percussion in Paphos on Wednesday to present us with works by Pettigrew, Boucourechliev, Xenakis, Gerassimez, Reich, Aifotiti, Christofi and Kovacs.

The Lyrical Noise Ensemble, with George Georgiou on the clarinet and Marios Nicolaou on percussion, will perform in the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre’s garden from 8.30pm.

Georgiou, from Nicosia, started his musical training on the violin at the age of seven and went on to learn the clarinet at nine. He is a graduate of City University, London, where he studied the clarinet. During his studies he created and directed the City University Chamber Players in which he performed concerts in London. He also co-founded the City University Music Festival and became a founding member of the City University Music Society.

As a soloist, he has performed with the ensemble Moscow Virtuosi and has performed a number of recitals in the UK, USA, Cyprus and Ireland.

Nicolaou, from Limassol, studied percussion at the Athens Conservatory and at the Hochschule fur Musik Koln. Since 2015, Nicolaou has been the principal Timpanist of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. As a soloist, he has performed the Concertino for Timpani, Percussion and Strings by A. Panufnik, the Concerto for Percussion and small Orchestra by D. Milhaud, N. Skalkota’s Characteristic Piece for Xylophone and orchestra and the Partita in C major by G. Druschetzky.

Since 2009 he has been a member of the Ergon Ensemble (Athens), Lyrical Noise Ensemble, Chronos Contemporary Music Ensemble and the musician in residence at the Avaton Contemporary Music Festival. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Cyprus Percussion Ensemble. He is currently teaching percussion at the Arte Music Academy and at the music Lyceums of Nicosia and Limassol.

Clarinet Meets Percussion

Live performance with George Georgiou on clarinet and Marios Nicolaou on percussion. July 18. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420