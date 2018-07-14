News podcast: what the co-op sell off means for depositors, mortgagees and taxpayers

July 14th, 2018

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • As this year’s Duke of Edinburgh gold awards are presented, we hear about the importance of extra-curricular activities for a rounded education
  • We discuss the implications of the Co-Op sell-off for depositors, mortgagees and the Cypriot taxpayer

