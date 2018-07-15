Anastasiades calls on Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to change their mentality

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday the reason for the continuation of the “unacceptable status quo” was not due only to the lack of political will from Turkey but also the Turkish Cypriot side.

He called on both to change their mindset.

Speaking to reporters after a church service in Nicosia to mark 44 years since the coup and subsequent Turkish invasion, Anastasiades said: “Disunity led us to an unwise and treacherous coup whose consequences we are experiencing today. This is what should trouble all of us.”

“The reason for the continuation of the unacceptable status quo is not due solely to the lack of political will on the part of Turkey but also the Turkish Cypriots,” he added. ” hope and wish there was a change in mentality there so that we can achieve a sustainable, workable solution, a solution worthy of the principles, beliefs and the European acquis.”

The comment came a day after Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci called for a review of the UN peacekeeping force Unficyp in a letter to the UN Secretary-General.

Asked to comment on the letter and other comments made by Akinci on Saturday, Anastasiades said he did not wish to raise tensions, and that whatever the Greek Cypriot side had to say, had already been imparted to the UN chief ahead of the visit by his envoy Jane Holl Lute who is due in Cyprus later in the month to assess prospects for a resumption of the failed negotiations a year on.

“Our position is well known. The efforts of respective [Cyprus] governments have always focused on a peaceful, lasting solution on the agreed basis.”

  • Cemal Kasapoglu

    “Our position is well known. The efforts of respective [Cyprus] governments have always focused on a peaceful, lasting solution on the agreed basis.” I wish, and I do believe many like my self, would like to know for an change, what is the ( Agreed Basis Are you talking about.) You are keeping the public in suspense, be a Man and tell us what it’s your agreed terms, so we all know.

  • CyprusObserver

    Quite unbelievable. It’s clear to all, it’s both sides that need to change attitude and compromise a little. This is not a unilateral thing.

  • Girneli

    The picture says it all. Greek inspired coup 44 years ago and Greek flags everywhere in 2018. So who needs the mindset change???

  • The True Cypriot

    Stood underneath the Greek flags, he wants us to change?

    Now, my GC neighbours, do you really think this plank will persuade us???

    Cyprus ain’t Greek, a truth that should resonate on this dat and in this coming week.

  • Costas

    since 44 years it is the citizens of the RofC who have the higher standard of living from EU membership.

    • Dogmeat

      44 years? Membership since 2004?

      • Costas

        even before 2004

        • Dogmeat

          How was that then?

  • Vladimir

    Mr. Anastasiades, if you wanna see an idiot, please look into the mirror, hahahahaha…

  • Vladimir

    “He called on both to change their mindset.” after Cypriots suppressed and discriminated against minorities here?? So, just to forgive and forget?
    Mr. Anastasiades, you gotta be out of your mind… LOL

  • Dogmeat

    Comical ! Is he now just reduced to echoing Akinci’s comments but in reverse?

