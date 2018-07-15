Another Brexit referendum? bring it on

Alper Ali Riza

Not since Paris, prince of Troy, eloped with his host’s wife, Helen of Sparta, has a head of state behaved as badly to his host as US President Donald Trump did last Friday.

Just before attending a black tie dinner in his honour, laid on with all the splendour of a British state occasion and hosted by the British prime minster at Blenheim palace, Trump waded into the Brexit debate.

He gave an interview to the Sun newspaper in which he sought to scupper Teresa May’s carefully crafted Brexit plan, suggesting it would kill any prospect of a trade deal between the US and Britain.

Trump does not know the British very well. As Churchill famously told Nazi Germany as the Luftwaffe rained bombs on London during the Battle of Britain: ‘we can play rough too.’

Beneath a veneer of a smooth, civilised exterior the British are a lot tougher than Americans believe and none was a better exponent of the art of the smooth exterior than Lord Carrington who died last week.

Peter Carrington was the last British foreign secretary to resign on a question of principle. A patrician of the old school, he took responsibility for the failure of his department to anticipate the Argentine invasion of the Falklands Islands in 1982, for which he was subsequently absolved of any personal responsibility.

He died last Monday aged 99. By uncanny coincidence, he died just as Boris Johnson, foreign secretary for the last two years, was in the process of resigning – not so much on a question of principle but rather because he could not maintain the principle of cabinet collective responsibility over Theresa May’s white paper on Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

The contrast between the two men could not be greater. Lord Carrington was urbane with the style and class one expects of the head of one of Her Majesty’s principal departments of state, whereas Boris Johnson looks past caring: permanently dishevelled with his shirt hanging out, he has the appearance of an untidy schoolboy.

He was not really cut out for the foreign office and his decision to leave the government over Brexit was the right one for himself and the country.

Trump’s view that he would make a good prime minister is nonsense. It was probably said in gratitude for Johnson’s obsequious suggestion that Trump was a better candidate for the Nobel peace prize than Obama.

But the problem remains: what is the best way to leave the EU? The starting point of any analysis is the decision to hold a referendum by Prime Minister David Cameron in 2013. The Tory party was losing support to UKIP, a one issue political party that had been campaigning for Britain to leave the EU. It was a flash in the pan but it was responsible for concentrating the mind of the Conservative party to stop the haemorrhage to UKIP.

Cameron used the referendum stratagem successfully in Scotland and figured he could scotch the debate about Britain’s continued membership of the EU by holding a referendum over Europe also. He thought he would win after going through the motions of re-negotiation in the same way that Prime Minister Harold Wilson had done in 1975. It did not work and after a campaign in which the public were fed with wrong information by both sides, the people voted 17.5 million in favour of leaving and 16.2 million to remain.

The political question that bedevils the debate is whether the initial referendum to leave the EU was the optimum time to hold a definitive referendum for withdrawing from the EU in a representative democracy such as Britain’s in light of the withdrawal procedures contained in article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon.

The UK Supreme Court ruled that the decision to trigger article 50 that starts the process of withdrawal required legislation and this was passed to enable the prime minister to trigger the Brexit process. She did this on March 29, 2017 before getting her cabinet to agree the parameters of Britain’s future relationship with the EU and before reinstating collective cabinet responsibility after the referendum, which did not help in the Brexit negotiations.

The scheme for withdrawing is simple: a state first decides to withdraw in accordance with its own constitutional arrangements and serves notice of its intention to withdraw to the European Council. It then has to negotiate a withdrawal agreement setting out the arrangements for withdrawal, taking into account its future relationship with the EU. The divorce bill Britain would have to pay and the rights of EU nationals in Britain and the EU are part of the arrangements of withdrawal; what remains to be agreed is the terms of the future relationship to form a package.

A member state exits the EU on the date of entry into force of the withdrawal agreement or two years from the date of notification of intention to withdraw, unless the parties agree an extension.

The procedure is simple under English law too. Indeed, withdrawal has already been lined up in legislation passed in 2018 that provides that the European Communities Act 1972, which incorporated EU law into English law, shall be repealed on the date of withdrawal.

So the withdrawal agreement is crucial. The idea that for the democratic will of the people to be respected it is necessary for Brexit to take place come what may, whatever the terms of the withdrawal agreement or the consequences of leaving without agreement, is just wrong and is not one associated with British pragmatism. The referendum result is not set in stone but part of a process.

The UK constitutional arrangements are the most flexible in the world. Parliament is sovereign and can decide the most pragmatic course in the interests of the country.

In the past the problem was that member states would hold referendums on, for example, whether to increase the EU’s areas of competence. If the result did not go the EU’s way there would be further referendums until the EU got its way, which was a corruption of the democratic process.

But this would not be the case if Britain held another referendum. The fact is that the 2016 referendum result was very narrow and Scotland and Northern Ireland voted remain. More importantly, however, voters would now know the exact terms of Brexit, which they did not in 2016.

Blindly following a referendum result after a campaign based on raw facts rather than one based on actual facts ripe for democratic scrutiny is not true democracy.

Looking at the procedure set out in article 50 in the context of the referendum of June 2016, the most democratic way forward for Britain to exit is to have a referendum on the actual terms on which Britain will withdraw.

The 2016 referendum question was: should the UK remain or leave the EU? A second referendum would complete the democratic process if the people were asked: should the UK leave the EU under the terms of the withdrawal agreement?

The mechanism of holding referendums is very complex in a representative democracy such as Britain’s. Parliamentarians in Britain are not delegates of the people. They are free to pass any law they feel is in Britain’s interest, and, if in the end they feel another referendum is in Britain’s national interest, they should vote in a law to have one. I think the British will probably still vote to leave but at least they would do so knowing the exact terms of Brexit. So bring it on.

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge