Bolstering the UN push to boost women’s role in Cyprus issue

By Sophia Papastavrou Faustmann

When the Unficyp report was made public this week, I immediately was keen to see its references to women’s participation at all levels of peace-building.

The Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, which unanimously adopted Resolution 2398 (2018): “Agreeing that the active participation and leadership of women is essential to the political process and can contribute to making any future settlement sustainable, recalling that women play a critically important role in peace processes.”

The resolution further affirms, “…the importance of the full and effective participation of civil society and women in particular at all stages of the peace process and urges their involvement in the development and implementation of post-conflict strategies for sustainable peace; and further stresses the importance of the full and effective participation of youth”.

As a result, women’s organisations on the island who have been advocating for such recognition were able to see their activism documented by an international body. Activists focused on gender and the Cyprus issue have previously described women’s efforts for participation in the formal peace negotiations as “limited and non-existent at best”.

Now that the mandate is published, gender technical capacity will be required to ensure the mandate is implemented. My concern is how the gap of gender technical capacity will be addressed and how funding, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms will be put into place as part of global gender mainstreaming minimum standards.

The process from countries such as Canada and Sweden that have shown successful results in gender technical expertise have been through an Inter-Agency Task Force. In the Cyprus case the process will not work without transparency and an inclusive diverse group of inter-agency experts. An example of such an agency would include: the European External Affairs, under the auspices of the Gender Commissioner; the Ministry of Justice and Public Order, women’s organisations, OSCE Gender Unit gender representative; UN Good Offices/Unficyp, UN women and the diplomatic core along with the Peace Research Institute Oslo women, peace and security.

A process that is ethical, multidimensional with a diverse group of expertise, regular meetings and reporting mechanisms and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms must be put in place to be able to reach global standards. Sweden’s role at the UN Security Council gives me hope that their determination to ensure funding and opportunities for civil society organisation will trickle down to Cyprus with regards to women’s meaningful participation for peace and security. As Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström at the UN Security Council affirmed, “Women, Peace and Security is not a women’s issue – it is a peace and security issue.”

The Gender Advisory Team, a group of Cypriot women’s rights practitioners and academics, presented to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg the dire need for Cypriot, “women expert mediators to be at the negotiating table and subsequently the inclusion of women civil society in exploring the developments of an island-wide national action plan remains to be seen”. The development of a national action plan (NAP) on women, peace and security for Cyprus will not hold the weight that it needs to be recognised at the international level under the obligations of Resolution 2398 (2018). The process and its outcome must ensure inclusion and the representative of the entire island as whole. Anything else must be identified as a localised NAP.

Political parties and their leaderships, civil society and the international community must have an open dialogue as to how this resolution will be addressed and furthermore implemented. The minimal local funding available to enable the work necessary to implement the adoption of Resolution 2398 (2018) for Cyprus leaves women’s rights activists and other civil society organisations hanging by a thread.

Those working in government ministries that are given the Herculean task of gender mainstreaming do so on minimal budget and are in dire need of building gender technical capacity to work at the levels of international humanitarian gender minimum standards. Additionally, civil servants wear many hats and usually the responsibility of gender is relegated to one person who generally does not have the bandwidth to adequately address the women, peace and security agenda due to a system that is ultimately failing women.

The Cyprus issue can no longer act as an excuse or a crutch to avoid or dismiss international humanitarian standards nor stop the development of a society that is a member of the EU which must maintain its ethical standards and values of integrity.

Sophia Papastavrou Faustmann is a gender technical specialist working for international humanitarian organisations in the Middle East and north Africa (MENA) region.