Explosion in a building in Gaza, 2 dead, 1 wounded (Updated)

July 15th, 2018 Middle East, World 1 comments

Explosion in a building in Gaza, 2 dead, 1 wounded (Updated)

Police in Gaza said they are investigating the cause of a blast which killed a man and his son in the enclave on Sunday.

The explosion came hours after a ceasefire ended a fierce flare-up in fighting between Israel and Gaza militants, but police did not suggest Israel was responsible.

“An explosion took place this morning in a house west of Gaza City,” police spokesman Ayman al-Batnijiy said. He gave their ages as 35 and 13.

“The police launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.”

Israel carried out dozens of air strikes against the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Hamas group on Saturday and gunmen fired more than 100 rockets across the border. Two Palestinian teenagers were killed, the only reported fatalities in the fighting.

 

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    RIP-Victims.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close