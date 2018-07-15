Netanyahu, Trump discuss Syria, Iran ahead of Helsinki summit

July 15th, 2018 Americas, Middle East, World 1 comments

Netanyahu, Trump discuss Syria, Iran ahead of Helsinki summit

File photo: US President Donald Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he discussed Syria and Iran with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the latter’s meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow is the big-power ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose advances against rebel areas close to the Israeli frontier worry the Netanyahu government. The Russians are also regular interlocutors with Iran, an adversary of Israel and the United States that has forces fighting alongside Assad in Syria.

In remarks to the Israeli cabinet, Netanyahu said that in a phone conversation on Saturday he and Trump discussed “security and diplomatic issues arising from regional developments, chiefmost among them, of course, Syria and Iran”.

Netanyahu said he thanked Trump for his tough stance against Iran. The U.S. president, Netanyahu said, “reiterated with sharp clarity his commitment to the security of Israel and his willingness to help Israel in various realms”.

Trump meets Putin in the Finnish capital on Monday.

Last week, Netanyahu flew out to Moscow for talks with Putin that focused on Israel’s demand that Iranian forces leave Syria.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    Talking to Trump is a waste of time, even for the ZioNazi Führer. The empire-in-decline and its ZioNazi/Wahhabi/ISIS master in the Middle East have lost in Syria, nothing they tried has worked. The rest of their depraved schemes will also fail, like all else they tried there has failed.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close