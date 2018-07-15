New details in Eoka vets case against the UK details rape of girl 15 by British soldiers

July 15th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

New details in Eoka vets case against the UK details rape of girl 15 by British soldiers

EOKA fighters being released from prison in March 1959 after a general amnesty

New details have emerged as part of the ongoing case brought against the UK government by 33 Eoka veterans, 31 men and two women, over torture they said they endured during the 1955-1959 struggle for independence.

According to the Daily Mail, the British colonial forces raped a 15-year-old girl and tortured civilian detainees with beatings and mock hangings papers lodged at the High Court reveal.

The Mail on Sunday revealed in April that senior British officers had seen evidence of beatings, torture and murder by soldiers and that their complaints had been covered up by the authorities.

The British government denies any wrongdoing and has appealed against a High Court ruling that the case can be heard in the UK, the paper said.

“Lawyers representing the Cypriots, who were mostly juveniles at the time, say they have irrefutable evidence, including detention and medical records,” it added.

The Daily Mail revealed that one woman, known only as Mrs XY and now in her 70s, was suspected of being an Eoka member. She was taken from her home by Turkish Cypriot police in 1956. Court papers state she was driven to a forest area, beaten and raped by the officers.

She was then taken to a police station, beaten during interrogation and ‘pushed between her tormentors like a ball’, before passing out.

At one point a noose was tied around her neck and tightened, the paper said.

In 1960, the Cyprus government paid for medical treatment for internal injuries resulting from the multiple rape.

The tabloid said her lawyers at Birmingham-based K. J. Conroy & Co argue that the colonial government not only breached the Convention on Human Rights, but also failed to protect the rights of its own subjects.

Full story:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5954455/British-colonial-forces-raped-teenager-tortured-civilians-1950s-Cyprus-uprising.html

Print Friendly
  • Stanlio

    The headline is misleading if the subsequent details provided in the story are correct, i.e. the 15-year-old child was not raped by British soldiers but by police from the Turk minority.

    Of course, this does not exonerate the role of the British state in human rights violations as it sought to suppress Cyprus’ struggle for freedom and independence.

    Indeed, it is well established that the British colonial authorities specifically and overwhelmingly recruited security personnel from the Turk minority expecting that 1. the Turk minority would have no compunction about torture, rape, beatings, murder, etc, which ordinary British soldiers might recoil at; 2. the viciousness of the Turk minority police, etc, would exacerbate tensions between Cypriots and the Turk minority and serve Britain’s divide and rule tactics. Of course, there was massive collusion between the Turks employed by the British and the Turk terror group TMT – often, the operatives were one and the same.

    More generally, the role of the Turk minority in aiding and abetting the British colonial authorities in blocking Cyprus’ attempt to throw off imperial rule indicates the extent to which, by the 1950s, the Turk minority had become fanaticised and the levels of depravity it was prepared to sink to in pursuit of its aim of partitioning the island.

  • MountainMan

    It will be interesting to see what type of evidence is produced.

    • almostbroke

      Proved beyond a reasonable doubt ?

      • The Truth

        Judge and Jury?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close