New details in Eoka vets case against the UK details rape of girl 15 by British soldiers

New details have emerged as part of the ongoing case brought against the UK government by 33 Eoka veterans, 31 men and two women, over torture they said they endured during the 1955-1959 struggle for independence.

According to the Daily Mail, the British colonial forces raped a 15-year-old girl and tortured civilian detainees with beatings and mock hangings papers lodged at the High Court reveal.

The Mail on Sunday revealed in April that senior British officers had seen evidence of beatings, torture and murder by soldiers and that their complaints had been covered up by the authorities.

The British government denies any wrongdoing and has appealed against a High Court ruling that the case can be heard in the UK, the paper said.

“Lawyers representing the Cypriots, who were mostly juveniles at the time, say they have irrefutable evidence, including detention and medical records,” it added.

The Daily Mail revealed that one woman, known only as Mrs XY and now in her 70s, was suspected of being an Eoka member. She was taken from her home by Turkish Cypriot police in 1956. Court papers state she was driven to a forest area, beaten and raped by the officers.

She was then taken to a police station, beaten during interrogation and ‘pushed between her tormentors like a ball’, before passing out.

At one point a noose was tied around her neck and tightened, the paper said.

In 1960, the Cyprus government paid for medical treatment for internal injuries resulting from the multiple rape.

The tabloid said her lawyers at Birmingham-based K. J. Conroy & Co argue that the colonial government not only breached the Convention on Human Rights, but also failed to protect the rights of its own subjects.

