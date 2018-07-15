Our View: High rises are just the latest quick-buck scheme

WHEN a money-making craze takes over the country it invariably ends in disaster. Everybody, thoughtlessly, jumps on the bandwagon in the hope of making a quick buck but most people end up counting their losses. In 1999 we had the stock market bubble which eventually burst and caused tens of thousands of people that did not know the first thing about shares to invest and lose all their savings or be saddled with big debts to the banks.

A few years after the market crashed and most shares were not worth the paper they were printed on, we had a construction boom, caused by imminent entry into the EU which sparked the interest of foreign buyers that bought overpriced holiday homes, often without title deeds. This boom lasted until the international financial crisis, the holiday home market eventually collapsing in 2011 leaving the big developers with huge debts to the banks and the small developers bankrupt.

These disasters were funded by the banks, which in the late nineties and early noughties attracted huge deposits from abroad, primarily Russia, that were totally out of proportion to the size of the economy. This was another money-making craze, with law and auditing firms bringing thousands of foreign depositors to the banks for hefty ‘finder’s fees’. There was €72bn in total deposits that ended up being loaned by banks to people and businesses that could not repay with the well-known consequences still threatening the future of the economy.

The tragedy is that we never learn anything from our mistakes and now we have embarked on another money-making craze – the construction of high-rise buildings on the seafront. According to the interior ministry, in the first three months of 2018 the government issued permits for 25 high-rise buildings, most of them in Limassol, and 60 more applications were pending. Paphos municipality, had received 10 applications for high-rises in the town, while, down the road, Geroskipou municipality had already approved three such developments. Could we be looking at another economic and environmental disaster waiting to happen?

All this construction is funded by the citizenship by investment scheme that has veered completely out of control. What had been introduced to attract much-needed foreign investment when Cyprus was in the depths of recession and the economy needed to be kick-started has, predictably turned into the latest money-making craze. The high-rises are not built to solve a housing shortage faced by the country, but so that overpriced, sea-front apartments could be sold to foreign nationals wanting to secure an EU passport. High-rises will be blocking what sea-front remains, ruining the character of seaside towns so that wealthy foreigners can buy apartments they will not live in, in exchange for a passport.

What is most worrying is that central government has opened the floodgates to developers, without carrying out any studies on how the construction of a dozen high-rises would affect the geology of a town, the strain the infrastructure would be put under and how each building would impact on neighbouring households. In Limassol, for the seafront high-rises huge quantities of water are pumped out of the coastal aquifer for the constructions and this, according to one engineer would gradually lower the water table, which in turn could affect roads and buildings further inland. This possibility will probably be addressed by the authorities, when it is too late. Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides made a passing reference to the issue of water management in an interview published last Sunday, but avoided any detail.

Nicolaides also mentioned that there is no limit to the number of floors for a building. Meanwhile, the government has taken the final say on the number of floors away from municipalities and given it to Town Planning, the head of which can sanction as many floors as he or she chooses, regardless of what the municipal council decides. In short, the Anastasiades government has sanctioned a carte blanche to developers, without conducting a serious study on how this free-for-all will impact the environment, the economy and the quality of life of citizens.

This is not to say that high-rises should be banned completely, especially in thriving business centre like Limassol, but there should be controls and limits set, after a thorough environmental impact-study was conducted. The authorities could give permits for three or four to be built, observe the impact and then set criteria to ensure what seems unheard of in Cyprus – measured development. Has the government considered how this latest money-making craze will end if the European Commission decided to call a halt to the issuing of passports industry? Will we just have to brace ourselves for another recession, environmental worries and town landscapes blighted by the sight of unfinished high-rises nobody will have any use for?

How many more economic disasters must we bring upon ourselves, with our slapdash, quick buck mentality, before we introduce some measure and control in government policy?