July 15th, 2018 Americas, Europe, World 5 comments

Saying EU, U.S. are trade foes is “fake news”, says EU’s Tusk in swipe at Trump

European Council President Donald Tusk

The European Union and the United States are best friends, and saying the two are foes was “fake news”, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump had called the EU a foe on trade matters.

“America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news,” Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, wrote on Twitter.

Trump branded the EU as a “foe” of the United States for “what they do to us in trade,” adding “that doesn’t mean they are bad,” in an interview aired on Sunday by CBS’s Face the Nation news programme.

  • NuffSaid

    Is there no end to Trumps stupidity?

    • Stefcy

      We haven’t seen the worst of Trump yet.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        You mean there’s worst to come!!! I really didn’t think that was possible!

        • Stefcy

          Trump will never be satisfied,He needs to do trouble to get attention. A typical narcist.
          Even in his private life, Just married to a beautiful woman but the next day he has to prove his manhood to a porno girl.
          With this man things only can get worse.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      The man is an habitual liar. It’s pathological, he can’t help it!

