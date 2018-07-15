Sirens sounded to mark coup anniversary

Sirens sounds at 8.20am on Sunday to remind Greek Cypriots of the start of the 1974 coup against President Makarios 44 years ago, which led to the Turkish invasion five days later on July 20.

A number of events condemning the coup and the invasion are taking place in the capital and in across the government-controlled areas to mark the ‘black anniversaries’.

The House of Representatives is holding a special session to denounce the coup and the invasion and honour those who sacrificed their lives to defend democracy and their country. It will be attended by President Nicos Anastasiades and chaired by House Speaker Demetris Syllouris.

Earlier, a memorial service took place at the church of Constantinou & Elenis in the presence of the president, political party leaders, government officials and other dignitaries, officiated by Archbishop Chrysostomos II.

Wreaths will be laid at the tombs of those killed defending the Republic. Political parties will also hold special events in various towns to commemorate the dead and condemn the twin crimes against Cyprus. Similar events will be held in various countries abroad where Cypriots reside.