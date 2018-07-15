Sirens sounded to mark coup anniversary

The presidential palace was attacked by the coupists in an effort to capture Makarios (EPA)

Sirens sounds at 8.20am on Sunday to remind Greek Cypriots of the start of the 1974 coup against President Makarios 44 years ago, which led to the Turkish invasion five days later on July 20.

A number of events condemning the coup and the invasion are taking place in the capital and in across the government-controlled areas to mark the ‘black anniversaries’.

The House of Representatives is holding a special session to denounce the coup and the invasion and honour those who sacrificed their lives to defend democracy and their country. It will be attended by President Nicos Anastasiades and chaired by House Speaker Demetris Syllouris.

Earlier, a memorial service took place at the church of Constantinou & Elenis in the presence of the president, political party leaders, government officials and other dignitaries, officiated by Archbishop Chrysostomos II.

Wreaths will be laid at the tombs of those killed defending the Republic. Political parties will also hold special events in various towns to commemorate the dead and condemn the twin crimes against Cyprus. Similar events will be held in various countries abroad where Cypriots reside.

  • The Truth

    There is a another post here today in CM that opened my eyes. Was it a coup or an invasion by Greece to overthrow leadership of another Country?

  • P. McCoy

    I’ll just bet TCs are dancing in the streets wouldn’t be the first time they rejoiced over murdering Orthodox Christians.

    • Tatiana Sara Kyriacou

      That’s just naive. I don think the ” so called ” TC’s would want to celebrate that, in fact they were also in harms way.

    • Rob

      A tragic day to be remembered – not a day for throwing verbal stones like this

    • The Truth

      On April 17, 1991, Ambassador Nelson Ledsky testified before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee that “most of the ‘missing persons’ disappeared in the first days of July 1974, before the Turkish intervention on the 20th. Many killed on the Greek side were killed by Greek Cypriots in fighting between supporters of Makarios and Sampson.”

  • Evergreen

    A day to be remembered.

    • MountainMan

      Also a a day when people will be remembered.

