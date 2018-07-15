Thieves smash car window, make off with 780 euros

July 15th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Thieves smash car window, make off with 780 euros

Photo: CNA

A man had his monthly salary stolen on Saturday when thieves smashed the window of his car and stole his wallet, police said.
The car was parked outside a department store in Kato Paphos when the thief or thieves smashed in the window and made off with his wallet and a packet of cigarettes.
The victim said his wallet contained the sum of 780 euros, his salary for the month.

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    It will cost him another so much to get the car repaired.

  • Girneli

    Lawless south????

  • Vladimir

    EUR780 monthly salary and he drives Mercedes E-class?
    Or it is just another mismatch of information and picture by CM?

  • almostbroke

    Did he have a sign in the window ‘wallet with 780 Euro here in this car ‘ how did the thieves know he had his wallet in his car and happened to break into that particular one

    • Terry Tilsley

      It can only be assumed that he left his wallet where it could be seen by anyone looking into the car

