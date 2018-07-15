A man had his monthly salary stolen on Saturday when thieves smashed the window of his car and stole his wallet, police said.
The car was parked outside a department store in Kato Paphos when the thief or thieves smashed in the window and made off with his wallet and a packet of cigarettes.
The victim said his wallet contained the sum of 780 euros, his salary for the month.
Thieves smash car window, make off with 780 euros
