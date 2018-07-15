Young woman cyclist killed in road accident

A foreign woman aged 21, whose nationality has not been publicised, was killed by a motorist on the British base of Dhekelia on Saturday night, CNA reported.

The accident happened around 9pm on the Ormidhia-Dasaki Achnas road within bases territory.

According to the first information from bases police at Dhekelia the bicycle was hit from behind and she was fatally injured.

CNA said the bicycle did not have lights or reflectors and the woman was wearing dark clothes. The driver of the car was breathalysed and found not to have consumed any alcohol.

The case is being investigated by Dhekelia police.