July 15th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Young woman cyclist killed in road accident

Photo: CNA

A foreign woman aged 21, whose nationality has not been publicised, was killed by a motorist on the British base of Dhekelia on Saturday night, CNA reported.

The accident happened around 9pm on the Ormidhia-Dasaki Achnas road within bases territory.

According to the first information from bases police at Dhekelia the bicycle was hit from behind and she was fatally injured.

CNA said the bicycle did not have lights or reflectors and the woman was wearing dark clothes. The driver of the car was breathalysed and found not to have consumed any alcohol.

The case is being investigated by Dhekelia police.

  • Green Turtles

    Really sad, however this will fall in line with the new cycling guidelines (or laws) they want to bring in. Lights and a reflective armband could have saved her, the visibility on that road is so bad, and the motorists still speed there too. 6 of one, half a dozen of another. RIP.

  • Mike

    9pm, no lights or reflectors, dark clothes. I will not pass comment on why as we do not have details and there are so many possible explanations but it is tragic to lose a life especially one so young. So sad.

  • Evergreen

    Very tragic.

