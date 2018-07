Police on Monday afternoon said that traffic may be obstructed on the Larnaca to Nicosia highway near Lymbia as authorities rushed to put out a flaming car.

The car reportedly burst into flames while moving along the motorway. No injuries were recorded, police said.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm. The area was filled with heavy smoke.

Police said that authorities rushed to the scene to put out the flames and facilitate traffic.

Drivers are urged to use the old Larnaca to Nicosia road.