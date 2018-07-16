Committee probing co-op demise starts work

The investigative committee tasked with looking into co-op’s demise has started collecting documents from relevant stakeholders, according to a statement it issued on Monday.

The three-member committee said they had sent requests for the submission of documents to a series of executives and party leaders.

According to the statement, the Central Bank has already started sending in the first batch of documents which the committee will examine and more information is set to come in during the week as the deadline for all documents is July 31.

The request for document submission was sent to the finance minister, central bank governor, auditor general, deputy director of parliament, cabinet’s secretary, the financial ombudsman, Cysec’s chairwoman, the commissioner for oversight and development of co-op companies as well as the chairman of coop’s board of directors and the coop’s director.

On July 13, letters were also sent to all party leaders as well as independent MP Anna Theologou in which they were all called to send or submit to the committee any information, documents or evidence they had, related to their investigation.

The committee is comprised of former Supreme Court judge Georgios Arestis, economist and former banker Georgios Charalambous and Georgios Georgiou, also a former banker.