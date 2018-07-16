Cyprus has lowest suicide rate in the EU

July 16th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

Cyprus has lowest suicide rate in the EU

Photo: CNA

Cyprus has the lowest suicide rate in the EU, while the highest rate was recorded in Lithuania, according to a Eurostat report published on Monday.

In 2015, the year the report covers, the number of suicides per 100,000 inhabitants was just over four in Cyprus, while Greece had five and Italy six. On the other end of the scale is Lithuania with 30, by far the highest rate of death due to intentional self-harm among all the member states. In second highest place is Slovania (21). The average suicide rate stood at 11 per 100,000 in the EU.

Out of the 5.2 million deaths reported in the EU in 2015, 56,200 (1.1 per cent) were due to intentional self-harm. Almost 8 in 10 suicides (77 per cent) concerned men.

Absolute numbers show that in Cyprus as well, far more men commit suicide than women. Of the 40 persons who killed themselves in 2015, 31 were men.

In absolute terms, Germany (10,200 deaths) and France (9,200) were the two member states recording the most suicides in 2015, followed by Poland (5,400) and the UK (4 700).

  • cypbychoice

    Of course it is we have all given up !!

  • CossGeorgiou

    Sometimes the ‘anestisia tou Kypreou’ is a good thing

  • PPetrovicho

    The suicide rate would be higher in Cyprus if our elected leaders past and present had a conscious. Mari, Laiki etc and not one did the honorable thing. Had this been Japan …..

    • cyprustalk

      Sick child, Your total speculation just needs flushing down the pan

  • Green Turtles

    40 is still too high. There is always hope, even if you might not be able to see it, that is why support is so important. If anyone needs to ever talk, I am here…..(even one person can make a difference and that one person is you!!!!!!)

    • Maria

      Sadly, it’s the mental health taboo that keeps on existing here. Everything is always under wraps for fear of what the neighbours would think. What an important message you’ve just spread! There’s someone here to listen, respect to you!

      • cyprustalk

        Look at the end of the day we should be fortunate that we have a low suicide rate, end of.

