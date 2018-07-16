Cyprus has lowest suicide rate in the EU

Cyprus has the lowest suicide rate in the EU, while the highest rate was recorded in Lithuania, according to a Eurostat report published on Monday.

In 2015, the year the report covers, the number of suicides per 100,000 inhabitants was just over four in Cyprus, while Greece had five and Italy six. On the other end of the scale is Lithuania with 30, by far the highest rate of death due to intentional self-harm among all the member states. In second highest place is Slovania (21). The average suicide rate stood at 11 per 100,000 in the EU.

Out of the 5.2 million deaths reported in the EU in 2015, 56,200 (1.1 per cent) were due to intentional self-harm. Almost 8 in 10 suicides (77 per cent) concerned men.

Absolute numbers show that in Cyprus as well, far more men commit suicide than women. Of the 40 persons who killed themselves in 2015, 31 were men.

In absolute terms, Germany (10,200 deaths) and France (9,200) were the two member states recording the most suicides in 2015, followed by Poland (5,400) and the UK (4 700).