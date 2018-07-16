EU official holds meetings over cybercrime

EU official holds meetings over cybercrime

European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King

European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King is set visit Cyprus on Tuesday and meet with Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou.

The two are set to discuss security related issues such as the fight against terrorism, organised crime and cyber security.

According to a press release by the EU Commission, King will have a meeting with chairman of the House foreign affairs committee chairman Yiorgos Lillikas and deputy chairman of the House legal committee Demetris Demetriou.

King will then meet with police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou where they are set to discuss organised crime and information exchange which will follow with King’s visit to the cybercrime centre.

 

