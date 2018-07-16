Hear it first at Ravens on Saturday

July 16th, 2018

Each of the island’s cities has establishments that cater to a specific kind of audience. When that audience calls for Greek singers or bands that are anything but mainstream, Nicosia has DownTown Live, Larnaca has Savino Live and Limassol has Ravens.

While Nicosia and Larnaca will be rocking to their own rhythms on Saturday, Limassol will be moving to the sounds of Greek singer Leonidas Balafas and his band.

The singer, who will perform just before the release of his new album Human Alone is well known for marrying the Greek tradition with afrobeat. Balafas has released six CDs since his start in 2009. He uses more modern instruments, like the saxophone and trumpet, to add a bluesy sound to songs that still have a traditional Greek melody and rhythm.

Leonidas Balafas
Live performance by the Greek singer. July 21. Ravens, Saripolou and Sokratous 4, Limassol. 10pm. €12/15. Tel: 99-614100

